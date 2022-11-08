1h ago

Canadians in the NFL: Commanders' St-Juste records first career sack

Washington Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 9. The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., brought down Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins for his first career sack in the Commanders' 20-17 loss. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

NFL: Vikings 20, Commanders 17

Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

 

Benjamin St-Juste
Benjamin St-Juste

Washington Commanders

2022

  • TACKLES
    25
  • SACKS
    1
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Montreal
  • COLLEGE
    Minnesota
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 9 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Joshua Palmer
Josh Palmer

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    34
  • YARDS
    346
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Brampton
  • COLLEGE
    Tennessee
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Palmer, a native of Brampton, Ont., recorded his first career 100-yard game as he hauled in eight receptions for 106 yards for the Los Angeles Chargers in their 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. 

Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    34
  • YARDS
    324
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Abbotsford
  • COLLEGE
    Notre Dame
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 9 vs. Miami Dolphins

The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC, reeled in two receptions for 13 yards in his debut with the Chicago Bears in a losing effort against fellow Canadian Jevon Holland the Miami Dolphins. 

Jevon Holland and Chase Claypool
Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins

2022

  • TACKLES
    41
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • INTs
    2
  • BORN
    Coquitlam
  • COLLEGE
    Oregon
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 9 vs. Chicago Bears

The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC, recorded four tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 win over the fellow Canadian Chase Claypool and the Chicago Bears.  

Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers

2022

  • RUSH
    15
  • YARDS
    97
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Edmonton
  • COLLEGE
    Okla. State
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 9 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Coming off of scoring his first touchdown of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, the Alberta-born 22-year-old did not play in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals due to an ankle injury. 
Jesse Luketa
Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Penn State
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 9 vs. Seattle Seahawks

The  23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., played 10 defensive snaps and eight snaps on special teams in the Arizona Cardinals' 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. 

John Metchie III
John Metchie III

Houston Texans

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    -
  • YARDS
    -
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    -
  • BORN
    Taiwan
  • COLLEGE
    Alabama
  • DRAFT
    2022

Metchie III to miss 2022 season

Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    4
  • YARDS
    44
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    Arizona St.
  • DRAFT
    2019

Week 9 vs. Miami Dolphins

The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., had one catch for six yards in the Chicago Bears' 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins. 

David Onyemata
David Onyemata

New Orleans Saints

2022

  • TACKLES
    8
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • BORN
    Nigeria
  • COLLEGE
    Manitoba
  • DRAFT
    2016

Week 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens

The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product got the start at defensive tackle for the New Orleans Saints in their Monday Night tilt with the Baltimore Ravens. 

Brent Urban
Brent Urban

Baltimore Ravens

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Mississauga
  • COLLEGE
    Virginia
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 9 vs. New Orleans Saints

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban was active for the Baltimore Ravens when they faced the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. 
Sauce Gardner, Micheal Clemons and Nathan Shepherd
Nathan Shepherd

New York Jets

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Ajax
  • COLLEGE
    Fort Hayes St.
  • DRAFT
    2018

Week 9 vs. Buffalo Bills

The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., recorded an assisted tackle, played 23 snaps on defence and played eight on special teams in the New York Jets' 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills. 
Luiji Vilain
Luiji Vilain

Minnesota Vikings

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • INTs
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Wake Forest
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 9 vs. Washington Commanders

The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was made inactive for the Minnesota Vikings in their 30-17 win over the Washington Commanders. 

Deane Leonard
Deane Leonard

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    2
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Calgary
  • COLLEGE
    Ole Miss
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons

The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., logged 16 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. 
Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • GAMES
    8
  • BORN
    Windsor
  • COLLEGE
    Iowa
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., became the Los Angeles Rams full-time starter and played 91% of offensive snaps for the Los Angeles Rams in their 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
Michael Hoecht
Michael Hoecht

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Oakville
  • COLLEGE
    Brown
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded his first solo tackle of the season in the Los Angeles Rams' 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
Christian Covington
Christian Covington

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    2
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Vancouver
  • COLLEGE
    Rice
  • DRAFT
    2015

Week 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons

The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., tallied three assisted tackles, played 39 snaps on defence and four on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. 

Carter O’Donnell
Carter O'Donnell

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • GAMES
    0
  • BORN
    Alberta
  • COLLEGE
    Alberta
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.   
Neville Gallimore
Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys

2022

  • TACKLES
    8
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Oklahoma
  • DRAFT
    2020

Bye Week

Gallimore, a native of Ottawa, Ont., was not in action in Week 9 as the Dallas Cowboys were on a bye week. Their next game will no Nov. 13 against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. 

 

 

