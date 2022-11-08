Canadians in the NFL: Commanders' St-Juste records first career sack Washington Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 9. The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., brought down Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins for his first career sack in the Commanders' 20-17 loss. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 2022 TACKLES 25

SACKS 1

INTs 0

BORN Montreal

COLLEGE Minnesota

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers 2022 RECEPTIONS 34

YARDS 346

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Brampton

COLLEGE Tennessee

DRAFT 2021 Week 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons Palmer, a native of Brampton, Ont., recorded his first career 100-yard game as he hauled in eight receptions for 106 yards for the Los Angeles Chargers in their 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Chase Claypool Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 34

YARDS 324

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Abbotsford

COLLEGE Notre Dame

DRAFT 2020 Week 9 vs. Miami Dolphins The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC, reeled in two receptions for 13 yards in his debut with the Chicago Bears in a losing effort against fellow Canadian Jevon Holland the Miami Dolphins. Mapletron pic.twitter.com/2cFhEuhmDJ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 6, 2022

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins 2022 TACKLES 41

SACKS 1.5

INTs 2

BORN Coquitlam

COLLEGE Oregon

DRAFT 2021 Week 9 vs. Chicago Bears The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC, recorded four tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 win over the fellow Canadian Chase Claypool and the Chicago Bears.

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers 2022 RUSH 15

YARDS 97

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Edmonton

COLLEGE Okla. State

DRAFT 2021 Week 9 vs. Cincinnati Bengals Coming off of scoring his first touchdown of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, the Alberta-born 22-year-old did not play in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals due to an ankle injury.

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals 2022 TACKLES 1

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Penn State

DRAFT 2022 Week 9 vs. Seattle Seahawks The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., played 10 defensive snaps and eight snaps on special teams in the Arizona Cardinals' 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

John Metchie III Houston Texans 2022 RECEPTIONS -

YARDS -

TOUCHDOWNS -

BORN Taiwan

COLLEGE Alabama

DRAFT 2022 Metchie III to miss 2022 season Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners. Nice to see a familiar face tonight. ❤️🇨🇦#WeAreTexans | @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/nOMWw0hHcl — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) November 4, 2022

N'Keal Harry Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 4

YARDS 44

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE Arizona St.

DRAFT 2019 Week 9 vs. Miami Dolphins The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., had one catch for six yards in the Chicago Bears' 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

David Onyemata New Orleans Saints 2022 TACKLES 8

SACKS 1.5

BORN Nigeria

COLLEGE Manitoba

DRAFT 2016 Week 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product got the start at defensive tackle for the New Orleans Saints in their Monday Night tilt with the Baltimore Ravens.

Brent Urban Baltimore Ravens 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 0

BORN Mississauga

COLLEGE Virginia

DRAFT 2014 Week 9 vs. New Orleans Saints A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban was active for the Baltimore Ravens when they faced the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Nathan Shepherd New York Jets 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 1

BORN Ajax

COLLEGE Fort Hayes St.

DRAFT 2018 Week 9 vs. Buffalo Bills The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., recorded an assisted tackle, played 23 snaps on defence and played eight on special teams in the New York Jets' 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Luiji Vilain Minnesota Vikings 2022 TACKLES 1

INTs 0

SACKS 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Wake Forest

DRAFT Undrafted Week 9 vs. Washington Commanders The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was made inactive for the Minnesota Vikings in their 30-17 win over the Washington Commanders. #MINvsWAS inactives pic.twitter.com/LubDqz7ZKo — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 6, 2022

Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 2

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Calgary

COLLEGE Ole Miss

DRAFT 2022 Week 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., logged 16 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Alaric Jackson Los Angeles Rams 2022 GAMES 8

BORN Windsor

COLLEGE Iowa

DRAFT Undrafted Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., became the Los Angeles Rams full-time starter and played 91% of offensive snaps for the Los Angeles Rams in their 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams 2022 TACKLES 1

SACKS 0

BORN Oakville

COLLEGE Brown

DRAFT Undrafted Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded his first solo tackle of the season in the Los Angeles Rams' 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Christian Covington Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 2

SACKS 0

BORN Vancouver

COLLEGE Rice

DRAFT 2015 Week 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., tallied three assisted tackles, played 39 snaps on defence and four on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Carter O'Donnell Indianapolis Colts 2022 GAMES 0

BORN Alberta

COLLEGE Alberta

DRAFT Undrafted 2022 O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.