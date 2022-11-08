1h ago
Canadians in the NFL: Commanders' St-Juste records first career sack
Washington Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 9. The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., brought down Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins for his first career sack in the Commanders' 20-17 loss. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
NFL: Vikings 20, Commanders 17
Benjamin St-Juste
Washington Commanders
2022
-
TACKLES25
-
SACKS1
-
INTs0
-
BORNMontreal
-
COLLEGEMinnesota
-
DRAFT2021
Week 9 vs. Minnesota Vikings
First career sack for @Benj_Juice‼️ 🇨🇦💪 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/RLRyRQY0RZ— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) November 6, 2022
Josh Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS34
-
YARDS346
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNBrampton
-
COLLEGETennessee
-
DRAFT2021
Week 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Palmer, a native of Brampton, Ont., recorded his first career 100-yard game as he hauled in eight receptions for 106 yards for the Los Angeles Chargers in their 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Chase Claypool
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS34
-
YARDS324
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNAbbotsford
-
COLLEGENotre Dame
-
DRAFT2020
Week 9 vs. Miami Dolphins
The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC, reeled in two receptions for 13 yards in his debut with the Chicago Bears in a losing effort against fellow Canadian Jevon Holland the Miami Dolphins.
Mapletron pic.twitter.com/2cFhEuhmDJ— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 6, 2022
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
2022
-
TACKLES41
-
SACKS1.5
-
INTs2
-
BORNCoquitlam
-
COLLEGEOregon
-
DRAFT2021
Week 9 vs. Chicago Bears
The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC, recorded four tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 win over the fellow Canadian Chase Claypool and the Chicago Bears.
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
2022
-
RUSH15
-
YARDS97
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNEdmonton
-
COLLEGEOkla. State
-
DRAFT2021
Week 9 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEPenn State
-
DRAFT2022
Week 9 vs. Seattle Seahawks
The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., played 10 defensive snaps and eight snaps on special teams in the Arizona Cardinals' 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
John Metchie III
Houston Texans
2022
-
RECEPTIONS-
-
YARDS-
-
TOUCHDOWNS-
-
BORNTaiwan
-
COLLEGEAlabama
-
DRAFT2022
Metchie III to miss 2022 season
Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.
Nice to see a familiar face tonight. ❤️🇨🇦#WeAreTexans | @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/nOMWw0hHcl— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) November 4, 2022
N'Keal Harry
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS4
-
YARDS44
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGEArizona St.
-
DRAFT2019
Week 9 vs. Miami Dolphins
The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., had one catch for six yards in the Chicago Bears' 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
David Onyemata
New Orleans Saints
2022
-
TACKLES8
-
SACKS1.5
-
BORNNigeria
-
COLLEGEManitoba
-
DRAFT2016
Week 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens
The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product got the start at defensive tackle for the New Orleans Saints in their Monday Night tilt with the Baltimore Ravens.
Brent Urban
Baltimore Ravens
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
BORNMississauga
-
COLLEGEVirginia
-
DRAFT2014
Week 9 vs. New Orleans Saints
Nathan Shepherd
New York Jets
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS1
-
BORNAjax
-
COLLEGEFort Hayes St.
-
DRAFT2018
Week 9 vs. Buffalo Bills
Luiji Vilain
Minnesota Vikings
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
INTs0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEWake Forest
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 9 vs. Washington Commanders
The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was made inactive for the Minnesota Vikings in their 30-17 win over the Washington Commanders.
#MINvsWAS inactives pic.twitter.com/LubDqz7ZKo— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 6, 2022
Deane Leonard
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES2
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNCalgary
-
COLLEGEOle Miss
-
DRAFT2022
Week 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
GAMES8
-
BORNWindsor
-
COLLEGEIowa
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Michael Hoecht
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOakville
-
COLLEGEBrown
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Christian Covington
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES2
-
SACKS0
-
BORNVancouver
-
COLLEGERice
-
DRAFT2015
Week 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons
The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., tallied three assisted tackles, played 39 snaps on defence and four on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Carter O'Donnell
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
GAMES0
-
BORNAlberta
-
COLLEGEAlberta
-
DRAFTUndrafted
2022
Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys
2022
-
TACKLES8
-
SACKS1
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEOklahoma
-
DRAFT2020
Bye Week
Gallimore, a native of Ottawa, Ont., was not in action in Week 9 as the Dallas Cowboys were on a bye week. Their next game will no Nov. 13 against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.