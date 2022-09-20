Sep 20, 2022

Canadians in the NFL: Dolphins' Holland forces Allen fumble in dramatic win over rival Bills

Miami Dolphins safety and Coquitlam, BC., native Jevon Holland had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 3 as he knocked the ball free from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The 22-year-old finished Sunday’s game with nine tackles and one-and-a-half sacks as the Dolphins won 21-19, improved to 3-0 and claimed first place in the AFC East. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Jevon Holland and Josh Allen
Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins

2022

  • TACKLES
    14
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • INTs
    1
  • BORN
    Coquitlam
  • COLLEGE
    Oregon
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 3 vs. Buffalo Bills

Joshua Palmer
Joshua Palmer

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    13
  • YARDS
    134
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Brampton
  • COLLEGE
    Tennessee
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Coming off a stellar performance against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, Brampton Ont., native Joshua Palmer hauled six receptions for 99 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' stunning 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    11
  • YARDS
    79
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Abbotsford
  • COLLEGE
    Notre Dame
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 3 vs. Cleveland Browns

The 24-year-old former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft hauled in four receptions for 35 yards and tallied 11 yards on the ground with one carry in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. 
Chuba Hubbard Baker Mayfield
Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers

2022

  • RUSH
    4
  • YARDS
    28
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Edmonton
  • COLLEGE
    Okla. State
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 3 vs. New Orleans Saints

The Edmonton, Alta., native picked up 25 yards on three touches for the Carolina Panthers in their 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Neville Gallimore
Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Oklahoma
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 3 vs. New York Giants

The 25-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., recorded a solo tackle in the Dallas Cowboys' 23-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. 
John Metchie III
John Metchie III

Houston Texans

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    -
  • YARDS
    -
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    -
  • BORN
    Taiwan
  • COLLEGE
    Alabama
  • DRAFT
    2022

Metchie III to miss 2022 season

Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners. 

 

Brent Urban
Brent Urban

Baltimore Ravens

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Mississauga
  • COLLEGE
    Virginia
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 3 vs. New England Patriots

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont, the 31-year-old Urban was inactive for the Baltimore Ravens in their 37-26 win over the New England Patriots. 
Carter O’Donnell
Carter O'Donnell

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • GAMES
    0
  • BORN
    Alberta
  • COLLEGE
    Alberta
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta, native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.   
Nathan Shepherd
Nathan Shepherd

New York Jets

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ajax
  • COLLEGE
    Fort Hayes St.
  • DRAFT
    2018

Week 3 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The 28-year-old from Ajax Ont., logged 22 snaps on defence and saw action in 10 plays on special teams in the New York Jets 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. 
David Onyemata
David Onyemata

New Orleans Saints

  • TACKLES
    4
  • SACKS
    .5
  • BORN
    Nigeria
  • COLLEGE
    Manitoba
  • DRAFT
    2016

Week 3 vs. Carolina Panthers

Onyemata, 23, recorded a pair of solo tackles and an assisted tackle in 35 defensive snaps for the New Orleans Saints in their 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers. 

Deane Leonard
Deane Leonard

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Calgary
  • COLLEGE
    Ole Miss
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The 22-year-old rookie from Calgary, Alta., logged 16 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
Tevaughn Campbell
Tevaughn Campbell

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    Regina
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

Campbell, 29, was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers after battling a knee injury. Campbell went unclaimed and has reverted to the Chargers' injured reserve. 

The University of Regina product played seven games for the Chargers in 2021, recording 40 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. 

Christian Covington
Christian Covington

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Vancouver
  • COLLEGE
    Rice
  • DRAFT
    2015

2022

Covington, 28, was selected by the Houston Texans with the 216th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, where he spent four seasons (2015-18) before stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021). The Vancouver, BC., native is currently on the Chargers' practice roster. 

Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson

Los Angeles Rams

  • GAMES
    3
  • BORN
    Windsor
  • COLLEGE
    Iowa
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals

The 24-year-old Windsor, Ont., native drew the start at right guard for the Los Angeles Rams and played all 48 offensive plays for them in their 22-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals. 
Michael Hoecht
Michael Hoecht

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Oakville
  • COLLEGE
    Brown
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals

The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native logged three defensive snaps and 25 snaps on special teams for the Los Angeles Rams in their 20-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Benjamin St-Juste
Benjamin St-Juste

Washington Commanders

2022

  • TACKLES
    11
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Montreal
  • COLLEGE
    Minnesota
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., tallied a trio of tackles and defended passes in the Washington Commanders' 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Jesse Luketa
Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals

2022 STATS

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Penn State
  • DRAFT
    2022

2022

The 23-year-old Ottawa, Ont., native was selected in the seventh round (256th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals out of Penn State and is currently on the Cardinals' practice roster. 