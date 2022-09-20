Sep 20, 2022
Canadians in the NFL: Dolphins' Holland forces Allen fumble in dramatic win over rival Bills
Miami Dolphins safety and Coquitlam, BC., native Jevon Holland had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 3 as he knocked the ball free from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The 22-year-old finished Sunday’s game with nine tackles and one-and-a-half sacks as the Dolphins won 21-19, improved to 3-0 and claimed first place in the AFC East. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
NFL: Bills 19, Dolphins 21
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
2022
-
TACKLES14
-
SACKS1.5
-
INTs1
-
BORNCoquitlam
-
COLLEGEOregon
-
DRAFT2021
Week 3 vs. Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins safety and Coquitlam, BC., native Jevon Holland had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 3 as he knocked the ball free from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The 22-year-old finished Sunday’s game with nine tackles and one-and-a-half sacks as the Dolphins won 21-19, improved to 3-0 and claimed first place in the AFC East.
HUGE PLAY BY THE DEFENSE‼️@HollywoodVon 💪 @MelvinIngram— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 25, 2022
📺: Watch #BUFvsMIA on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/U8nJttQT0t
Joshua Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS13
-
YARDS134
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNBrampton
-
COLLEGETennessee
-
DRAFT2021
Week 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Coming off a stellar performance against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, Brampton Ont., native Joshua Palmer hauled six receptions for 99 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' stunning 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
GIVE THE BALL TO JOSH PALMER‼️🔥@Flowercitysown | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/bCiAGo005t— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) September 25, 2022
Chase Claypool
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS11
-
YARDS79
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNAbbotsford
-
COLLEGENotre Dame
-
DRAFT2020
Week 3 vs. Cleveland Browns
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
2022
-
RUSH4
-
YARDS28
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNEdmonton
-
COLLEGEOkla. State
-
DRAFT2021
Week 3 vs. New Orleans Saints
The Edmonton, Alta., native picked up 25 yards on three touches for the Carolina Panthers in their 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Chuba Hubbard picks up the first down. 💪@Hubbard_RMN | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/uOi0yOYIO1— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) September 25, 2022
Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEOklahoma
-
DRAFT2020
Week 3 vs. New York Giants
John Metchie III
Houston Texans
2022
-
RECEPTIONS-
-
YARDS-
-
TOUCHDOWNS-
-
BORNTaiwan
-
COLLEGEAlabama
-
DRAFT2022
Metchie III to miss 2022 season
Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.
Brent Urban
Baltimore Ravens
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNMississauga
-
COLLEGEVirginia
-
DRAFT2014
Week 3 vs. New England Patriots
Carter O'Donnell
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
GAMES0
-
BORNAlberta
-
COLLEGEAlberta
-
DRAFTUndrafted
2022
Nathan Shepherd
New York Jets
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
SACKS0
-
BORNAjax
-
COLLEGEFort Hayes St.
-
DRAFT2018
Week 3 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
David Onyemata
New Orleans Saints
-
TACKLES4
-
SACKS.5
-
BORNNigeria
-
COLLEGEManitoba
-
DRAFT2016
Week 3 vs. Carolina Panthers
Onyemata, 23, recorded a pair of solo tackles and an assisted tackle in 35 defensive snaps for the New Orleans Saints in their 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Deane Leonard
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNCalgary
-
COLLEGEOle Miss
-
DRAFT2022
Week 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Tevaughn Campbell
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGERegina
-
DRAFTUndrafted
2022
Campbell, 29, was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers after battling a knee injury. Campbell went unclaimed and has reverted to the Chargers' injured reserve.
The University of Regina product played seven games for the Chargers in 2021, recording 40 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Christian Covington
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNVancouver
-
COLLEGERice
-
DRAFT2015
2022
Covington, 28, was selected by the Houston Texans with the 216th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, where he spent four seasons (2015-18) before stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021). The Vancouver, BC., native is currently on the Chargers' practice roster.
Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
-
GAMES3
-
BORNWindsor
-
COLLEGEIowa
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Michael Hoecht
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOakville
-
COLLEGEBrown
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Benjamin St-Juste
Washington Commanders
2022
-
TACKLES11
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNMontreal
-
COLLEGEMinnesota
-
DRAFT2021
Week 3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., tallied a trio of tackles and defended passes in the Washington Commanders' 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Active hands, we see you @Benj_Juice. 👀🔥@Commanders | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/jy22xjOAxq— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) September 25, 2022
Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals
2022 STATS
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEPenn State
-
DRAFT2022