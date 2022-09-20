Canadians in the NFL: Dolphins' Holland forces Allen fumble in dramatic win over rival Bills Miami Dolphins safety and Coquitlam, BC., native Jevon Holland had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 3 as he knocked the ball free from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The 22-year-old finished Sunday’s game with nine tackles and one-and-a-half sacks as the Dolphins won 21-19, improved to 3-0 and claimed first place in the AFC East. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins 2022 TACKLES 14

SACKS 1.5

INTs 1

BORN Coquitlam

COLLEGE Oregon

Week 3 vs. Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins safety and Coquitlam, BC., native Jevon Holland had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 3 as he knocked the ball free from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The 22-year-old finished Sunday's game with nine tackles and one-and-a-half sacks as the Dolphins won 21-19, improved to 3-0 and claimed first place in the AFC East. HUGE PLAY BY THE DEFENSE‼️@HollywoodVon 💪 @MelvinIngram



📺: Watch #BUFvsMIA on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/U8nJttQT0t — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 25, 2022



📺: Watch #BUFvsMIA on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/U8nJttQT0t — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 25, 2022

Joshua Palmer Los Angeles Chargers 2022 RECEPTIONS 13

YARDS 134

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Brampton

COLLEGE Tennessee

DRAFT 2021 Week 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Coming off a stellar performance against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, Brampton Ont., native Joshua Palmer hauled six receptions for 99 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' stunning 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. GIVE THE BALL TO JOSH PALMER‼️🔥@Flowercitysown | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/bCiAGo005t — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) September 25, 2022

Chase Claypool Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 RECEPTIONS 11

YARDS 79

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Abbotsford

COLLEGE Notre Dame

DRAFT 2020 Week 3 vs. Cleveland Browns The 24-year-old former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft hauled in four receptions for 35 yards and tallied 11 yards on the ground with one carry in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers 2022 RUSH 4

YARDS 28

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Edmonton

COLLEGE Okla. State

DRAFT 2021 Week 3 vs. New Orleans Saints The Edmonton, Alta., native picked up 25 yards on three touches for the Carolina Panthers in their 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints. Chuba Hubbard picks up the first down. 💪@Hubbard_RMN | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/uOi0yOYIO1 — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) September 25, 2022

Neville Gallimore Dallas Cowboys 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Oklahoma

DRAFT 2020 Week 3 vs. New York Giants The 25-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., recorded a solo tackle in the Dallas Cowboys' 23-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

John Metchie III Houston Texans 2022 RECEPTIONS -

YARDS -

TOUCHDOWNS -

BORN Taiwan

COLLEGE Alabama

DRAFT 2022 Metchie III to miss 2022 season Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

Brent Urban Baltimore Ravens TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

BORN Mississauga

COLLEGE Virginia

DRAFT 2014 Week 3 vs. New England Patriots A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont, the 31-year-old Urban was inactive for the Baltimore Ravens in their 37-26 win over the New England Patriots.

Carter O'Donnell Indianapolis Colts 2022 GAMES 0

BORN Alberta

COLLEGE Alberta

DRAFT Undrafted 2022 O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta, native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.

Nathan Shepherd New York Jets 2022 TACKLES 1

SACKS 0

BORN Ajax

COLLEGE Fort Hayes St.

DRAFT 2018 Week 3 vs. Cincinnati Bengals The 28-year-old from Ajax Ont., logged 22 snaps on defence and saw action in 10 plays on special teams in the New York Jets 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

David Onyemata New Orleans Saints TACKLES 4

SACKS .5

BORN Nigeria

COLLEGE Manitoba

DRAFT 2016 Week 3 vs. Carolina Panthers Onyemata, 23, recorded a pair of solo tackles and an assisted tackle in 35 defensive snaps for the New Orleans Saints in their 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Calgary

COLLEGE Ole Miss

DRAFT 2022 Week 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars The 22-year-old rookie from Calgary, Alta., logged 16 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tevaughn Campbell Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE Regina

DRAFT Undrafted 2022 Campbell, 29, was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers after battling a knee injury. Campbell went unclaimed and has reverted to the Chargers' injured reserve. The University of Regina product played seven games for the Chargers in 2021, recording 40 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Christian Covington Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

BORN Vancouver

COLLEGE Rice

DRAFT 2015 2022 Covington, 28, was selected by the Houston Texans with the 216th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, where he spent four seasons (2015-18) before stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021). The Vancouver, BC., native is currently on the Chargers' practice roster.

Alaric Jackson Los Angeles Rams GAMES 3

BORN Windsor

COLLEGE Iowa

DRAFT Undrafted Week 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals The 24-year-old Windsor, Ont., native drew the start at right guard for the Los Angeles Rams and played all 48 offensive plays for them in their 22-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

BORN Oakville

COLLEGE Brown

DRAFT Undrafted Week 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native logged three defensive snaps and 25 snaps on special teams for the Los Angeles Rams in their 20-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 2022 TACKLES 11

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Montreal

COLLEGE Minnesota

DRAFT 2021 Week 3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., tallied a trio of tackles and defended passes in the Washington Commanders' 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Active hands, we see you @Benj_Juice. 👀🔥@Commanders | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/jy22xjOAxq — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) September 25, 2022