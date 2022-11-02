Canadians in the NFL: Dolphins' Holland records double-digit solo tackles Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 8. The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC, recorded 10 solo tackles and two assisted tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins 2022 TACKLES 37

SACKS 1.5

INTs 2

BORN Coquitlam

COLLEGE Oregon

Chase Claypool Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 32

YARDS 311

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Abbotsford

COLLEGE Notre Dame

DRAFT 2020 Week 8 vs. Philadelphia Eagles The Abbotsford, BC, native hauled in four receptions for 45 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Derek Watt in his last game as a Pittsburgh Steeler against the Philadelphia Eagles before he was traded to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday. .@ChaseClaypool TD PASS to @DerekWatt34 on 4th and Goal!



📺: #PITvsPHI on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/kHi66m0LGX pic.twitter.com/NR713Wal6v — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers 2022 RUSH 15

YARDS 97

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Edmonton

COLLEGE Okla. State

DRAFT 2021 Week 8 vs. Atlanta Falcons Coming off of scoring his first touchdown of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, the Alberta-born 22-year-old did not play in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury.

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 2022 TACKLES 20

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Montreal

COLLEGE Minnesota

DRAFT 2021 Week 8 vs. Indianapolis Colts The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., had a six tackles in the Washington Commanders' 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals 2022 TACKLES 1

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Penn State

DRAFT 2022 Week 8 vs. Minnesota Vikings The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., played three defensive snaps and 23 snaps on special teams in the Arizona Cardinals' 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

N'Keal Harry Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 3

YARDS 38

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE Arizona St.

DRAFT 2019 Week 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys The former 32nd overall pick by the New England Patriots recorded his first touchdown and recorded 24 yards in a Chicago Bears uniform in their 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. First TD as a Bear for @NkealHarry15 🙌



📺: #CHIvsDAL on FOX pic.twitter.com/Gt3siJAKe4 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 30, 2022

David Onyemata New Orleans Saints 2022 TACKLES 8

SACKS 1.5

BORN Nigeria

COLLEGE Manitoba

DRAFT 2016 Week 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders Onyemata, 23, recorded a sack, two solo tackles, and a defended pass in the New Orleans Saints' shutout win over the Las Vegas Raiders. David Onyemata with the sack!!@BudLight | #BudLightCelly | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/Z0swarrcOI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 30, 2022

Brent Urban Baltimore Ravens 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 0

BORN Mississauga

COLLEGE Virginia

DRAFT 2014 Week 8 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban tallied a pair of assisted tackles in the Baltimore Ravens' 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nathan Shepherd New York Jets 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 1

BORN Ajax

COLLEGE Fort Hayes St.

DRAFT 2018 Week 8 vs. New England Patriots The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., recorded his first sack of the season in the New York Jets' 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots.

Neville Gallimore Dallas Cowboys 2022 TACKLES 8

SACKS 1

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Oklahoma

DRAFT 2020 Week 8 vs. Chicago Bears Gallimore, a native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded a pair of assisted tackles and logged 27 snaps on defence for the Dallas Cowboys in their 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears.

Luiji Vilain Minnesota Vikings 2022 TACKLES 1

INTs 0

SACKS 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Wake Forest

DRAFT Undrafted Week 8 vs. Minnesota Vikings The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., faced off against fellow Canadian Jesse Luketa and the Minnesota Vikings. I believe these 2 were teammates on the @Cumber_Panthers, east part of Ottawa, when they were kids. Two @NFL defensive lineman off one kid team in Ottawa. That’s something. https://t.co/AQh6QYfAdI — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) October 31, 2022

John Metchie III Houston Texans 2022 RECEPTIONS -

YARDS -

TOUCHDOWNS -

BORN Taiwan

COLLEGE Alabama

DRAFT 2022 Metchie III to miss 2022 season Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

Carter O'Donnell Indianapolis Colts 2022 GAMES 0

BORN Alberta

COLLEGE Alberta

DRAFT Undrafted 2022 O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.

Alaric Jackson Los Angeles Rams 2022 GAMES 7

BORN Windsor

COLLEGE Iowa

DRAFT Undrafted Week 8 vs. San Francisco 49ers The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., became the Los Angeles Rams full-time starter as he logged 58 snaps on the Rams' offensinve line in their 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

BORN Oakville

COLLEGE Brown

DRAFT Undrafted Week 8 vs. San Francisco 49ers The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont. native played one offensive snap and 24 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Rams' 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers 2022 RECEPTIONS 26

YARDS 240

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Brampton

COLLEGE Tennessee

DRAFT 2021 Bye week Palmer, a native of Brampton, Ont., was on a bye week with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 2

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Calgary

COLLEGE Ole Miss

DRAFT 2022 Bye week The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., was on a bye week with the Los Angeles Chargers.