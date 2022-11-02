2 Nov
Canadians in the NFL: Dolphins' Holland records double-digit solo tackles
Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 8. The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC, recorded 10 solo tackles and two assisted tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
NFL: Dolphins 31, Lions 27
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
2022
-
TACKLES37
-
SACKS1.5
-
INTs2
-
BORNCoquitlam
-
COLLEGEOregon
-
DRAFT2021
Week 8 vs. Detroit Lions
Chase Claypool
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS32
-
YARDS311
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNAbbotsford
-
COLLEGENotre Dame
-
DRAFT2020
Week 8 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The Abbotsford, BC, native hauled in four receptions for 45 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Derek Watt in his last game as a Pittsburgh Steeler against the Philadelphia Eagles before he was traded to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday.
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
2022
-
RUSH15
-
YARDS97
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNEdmonton
-
COLLEGEOkla. State
-
DRAFT2021
Week 8 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Benjamin St-Juste
Washington Commanders
2022
-
TACKLES20
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNMontreal
-
COLLEGEMinnesota
-
DRAFT2021
Week 8 vs. Indianapolis Colts
The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., had a six tackles in the Washington Commanders' 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEPenn State
-
DRAFT2022
Week 8 vs. Minnesota Vikings
The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., played three defensive snaps and 23 snaps on special teams in the Arizona Cardinals' 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
N'Keal Harry
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS3
-
YARDS38
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGEArizona St.
-
DRAFT2019
Week 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys
The former 32nd overall pick by the New England Patriots recorded his first touchdown and recorded 24 yards in a Chicago Bears uniform in their 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
David Onyemata
New Orleans Saints
2022
-
TACKLES8
-
SACKS1.5
-
BORNNigeria
-
COLLEGEManitoba
-
DRAFT2016
Week 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Onyemata, 23, recorded a sack, two solo tackles, and a defended pass in the New Orleans Saints' shutout win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Brent Urban
Baltimore Ravens
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
BORNMississauga
-
COLLEGEVirginia
-
DRAFT2014
Week 8 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nathan Shepherd
New York Jets
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS1
-
BORNAjax
-
COLLEGEFort Hayes St.
-
DRAFT2018
Week 8 vs. New England Patriots
Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys
2022
-
TACKLES8
-
SACKS1
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEOklahoma
-
DRAFT2020
Week 8 vs. Chicago Bears
Gallimore, a native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded a pair of assisted tackles and logged 27 snaps on defence for the Dallas Cowboys in their 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears.
Luiji Vilain
Minnesota Vikings
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
INTs0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEWake Forest
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 8 vs. Minnesota Vikings
The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., faced off against fellow Canadian Jesse Luketa and the Minnesota Vikings.
John Metchie III
Houston Texans
2022
-
RECEPTIONS-
-
YARDS-
-
TOUCHDOWNS-
-
BORNTaiwan
-
COLLEGEAlabama
-
DRAFT2022
Metchie III to miss 2022 season
Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.
Carter O'Donnell
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
GAMES0
-
BORNAlberta
-
COLLEGEAlberta
-
DRAFTUndrafted
2022
Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
GAMES7
-
BORNWindsor
-
COLLEGEIowa
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 8 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Michael Hoecht
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOakville
-
COLLEGEBrown
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 8 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Josh Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS26
-
YARDS240
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNBrampton
-
COLLEGETennessee
-
DRAFT2021
Bye week
Palmer, a native of Brampton, Ont., was on a bye week with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Deane Leonard
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES2
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNCalgary
-
COLLEGEOle Miss
-
DRAFT2022
Bye week
Christian Covington
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES2
-
SACKS0
-
BORNVancouver
-
COLLEGERice
-
DRAFT2015
Bye week
Covington, 28, was on a bye week with the Los Angeles Chargers. .