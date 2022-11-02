2 Nov

Canadians in the NFL: Dolphins' Holland records double-digit solo tackles

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 8. The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC, recorded 10 solo tackles and two assisted tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

NFL: Dolphins 31, Lions 27

Jevon Holland
Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins

2022

  • TACKLES
    37
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • INTs
    2
  • BORN
    Coquitlam
  • COLLEGE
    Oregon
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 8 vs. Detroit Lions

Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    32
  • YARDS
    311
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Abbotsford
  • COLLEGE
    Notre Dame
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 8 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The  Abbotsford, BC, native hauled in four receptions for 45 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Derek Watt in his last game as a Pittsburgh Steeler against the Philadelphia Eagles before he was traded to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday. 

Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers

2022

  • RUSH
    15
  • YARDS
    97
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Edmonton
  • COLLEGE
    Okla. State
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 8 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Coming off of scoring his first touchdown of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, the Alberta-born 22-year-old did not play in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury. 
Benjamin St-Juste
Benjamin St-Juste

Washington Commanders

2022

  • TACKLES
    20
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Montreal
  • COLLEGE
    Minnesota
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 8 vs. Indianapolis Colts

The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., had a six tackles in the Washington Commanders' 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Jesse Luketa
Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Penn State
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 8 vs. Minnesota Vikings

The  23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., played three defensive snaps and 23 snaps on special teams in the Arizona Cardinals' 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. 

N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    3
  • YARDS
    38
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    Arizona St.
  • DRAFT
    2019

Week 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys

The former 32nd overall pick by the New England Patriots recorded his first touchdown and recorded 24 yards in a Chicago Bears uniform in their 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. 

David Onyemata
David Onyemata

New Orleans Saints

2022

  • TACKLES
    8
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • BORN
    Nigeria
  • COLLEGE
    Manitoba
  • DRAFT
    2016

Week 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Onyemata, 23, recorded a sack, two solo tackles, and a defended pass in the New Orleans Saints' shutout win over the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Brent Urban
Brent Urban

Baltimore Ravens

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Mississauga
  • COLLEGE
    Virginia
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 8 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban tallied a pair of assisted tackles in the Baltimore Ravens' 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
Nathan Shepherd
Nathan Shepherd

New York Jets

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Ajax
  • COLLEGE
    Fort Hayes St.
  • DRAFT
    2018

Week 8 vs. New England Patriots

The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., recorded his first sack of the season in the New York Jets' 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots. 
Neville Gallimore
Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys

2022

  • TACKLES
    8
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Oklahoma
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 8 vs. Chicago Bears

Gallimore, a native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded a pair of assisted tackles and logged 27 snaps on defence for the Dallas Cowboys in their 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears. 

Luiji Vilain
Luiji Vilain

Minnesota Vikings

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • INTs
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Wake Forest
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 8 vs. Minnesota Vikings

The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., faced off against fellow Canadian Jesse Luketa and the Minnesota Vikings. 

John Metchie III
John Metchie III

Houston Texans

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    -
  • YARDS
    -
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    -
  • BORN
    Taiwan
  • COLLEGE
    Alabama
  • DRAFT
    2022

Metchie III to miss 2022 season

Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

 

 

Carter O’Donnell
Carter O'Donnell

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • GAMES
    0
  • BORN
    Alberta
  • COLLEGE
    Alberta
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.   
Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • GAMES
    7
  • BORN
    Windsor
  • COLLEGE
    Iowa
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 8 vs. San Francisco 49ers

The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., became the Los Angeles Rams full-time starter as he logged 58 snaps on the Rams' offensinve line in their 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Michael Hoecht
Michael Hoecht

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Oakville
  • COLLEGE
    Brown
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 8 vs. San Francisco 49ers

The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont. native played one offensive snap and 24 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Rams' 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. 
Joshua Palmer
Josh Palmer

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    26
  • YARDS
    240
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Brampton
  • COLLEGE
    Tennessee
  • DRAFT
    2021

Bye week

Palmer, a native of Brampton, Ont., was on a bye week with the Los Angeles Chargers.  

Deane Leonard
Deane Leonard

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    2
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Calgary
  • COLLEGE
    Ole Miss
  • DRAFT
    2022

Bye week

The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., was on a bye week with the Los Angeles Chargers. 
Christian Covington
Christian Covington

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    2
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Vancouver
  • COLLEGE
    Rice
  • DRAFT
    2015

Bye week

Covington, 28, was on a bye week with the Los Angeles Chargers. . 

 

 

