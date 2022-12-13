2h ago

Canadians in the NFL: Hubbard sets season-high in rushing yards

The 23-year-old Alberta-born back ran for a season-high 74 yards while recording a touchdown in the Panthers' 30-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

NFL: Panthers 30, Seahawks 24

The Panthers sit tied for second in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons and are on the heels of division leader Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

 

Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers

2022

  • RUSH
    55
  • YARDS
    250
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    2
  • BORN
    Edmonton
  • COLLEGE
    Okla. State
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 14 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Joshua Palmer
Josh Palmer

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    61
  • YARDS
    665
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    3
  • BORN
    Brampton
  • COLLEGE
    Tennessee
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 14 vs. Miami Dolphins

The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., caught four passes for 53 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. 

 

Jevon Holland, Xavien Howard and Deebo Samuel
Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins

2022

  • TACKLES
    54
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • INTs
    2
  • BORN
    Coquitlam
  • COLLEGE
    Oregon
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers

The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC., recorded three solo tackles and five combined tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Neville Gallimore
Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys

2022

  • TACKLES
    13
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Oklahoma
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 14 vs. Houston Texans

Gallimore, a 25-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded two assisted tackles in the Dallas Cowboy's 27-23 victory over the Houston Texans.

Michael Hoecht and Geno Smith
Michael Hoecht

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • TACKLES
    10
  • SACKS
    2
  • BORN
    Oakville
  • COLLEGE
    Brown
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 14 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded three solo tackles and five combined tackles with a quarterback hit in the Los Angeles Rams' 17-16 comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nathan Shepherd and Dalvin Cook
Nathan Shepherd

New York Jets

2022

  • TACKLES
    7
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • BORN
    Ajax
  • COLLEGE
    Fort Hayes St.
  • DRAFT
    2018

Week 14 vs. Buffalo Bills

The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., played on 28 defensive snaps and six special team snaps while recording a quarterback hit in the New York Jets 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. 
Brent Urban
Brent Urban

Baltimore Ravens

2022

  • TACKLES
    5
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Mississauga
  • COLLEGE
    Virginia
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 14 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban played 11 snaps on defence and four on special teams in the Baltimore Ravens' 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. 
Deane Leonard
Deane Leonard

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Calgary
  • COLLEGE
    Ole Miss
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 14 vs. Miami Dolphins

The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., logged 19 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. 
Luiji Vilain
Luiji Vilain

Minnesota Vikings

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • INTs
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Wake Forest
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 14 vs. Detroit Lions

The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was made inactive for the Minnesota Vikings in their 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions. 

Jesse Luketa
Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Penn State
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 14 vs. New England Patriots

The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was not active for the Arizona Cardinals in their 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots. 

Chase Claypool and Rasul Douglas
Chase Claypool

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    44
  • YARDS
    422
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Abbotsford
  • COLLEGE
    Notre Dame
  • DRAFT
    2020

Bye Week

The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC., was on a bye week with the Chicago Bears. 

N'Keal Harry and Jaire Alexander
N'Keal Harry

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    5
  • YARDS
    93
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    Arizona St.
  • DRAFT
    2019

Bye Week

The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., was on a bye week with the Chicago Bears.

David Onyemata
David Onyemata

New Orleans Saints

2022

  • TACKLES
    16
  • SACKS
    3.5
  • BORN
    Nigeria
  • COLLEGE
    Manitoba
  • DRAFT
    2016

Bye Week

The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product was on a bye week with the New Orleans Saints. 

Nikola Kalinic
Nikola Kalinic

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    0
  • YARDS
    0
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    York
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Bye Week

The Toronto-born 25-year-old was on a bye week with the Indianapolis Colts.
Benjamin St-Juste
Benjamin St-Juste

Washington Commanders

2022

  • TACKLES
    32
  • SACKS
    1
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Montreal
  • COLLEGE
    Minnesota
  • DRAFT
    2021

Bye Week

The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., was on a bye week with the Washington Commanders.

John Metchie III
John Metchie III

Houston Texans

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    -
  • YARDS
    -
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    -
  • BORN
    Taiwan
  • COLLEGE
    Alabama
  • DRAFT
    2022

Metchie III to miss 2022 season

Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • GAMES
    8
  • BORN
    Windsor
  • COLLEGE
    Iowa
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Jackson to miss remainder of 2022 season

The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is reported to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. Jackson appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of them. 

Christian Covington
Christian Covington

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Vancouver
  • COLLEGE
    Rice
  • DRAFT
    2015

Covington suffers pec injury against 49ers

The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., is reported to have suffered a torn pec injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers and may miss the remainder of the season. Jackson had appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles. 

Carter O’Donnell
Carter O'Donnell

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • GAMES
    0
  • BORN
    Alberta
  • COLLEGE
    Alberta
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.   