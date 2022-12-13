2h ago
Canadians in the NFL: Hubbard sets season-high in rushing yards
NFL: Panthers 30, Seahawks 24
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 14. The 23-year-old Alberta-born back ran for a season-high 74 yards while recording a touchdown in the Panthers' 30-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
The Panthers sit tied for second in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons and are on the heels of division leader Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
2022
-
RUSH55
-
YARDS250
-
TOUCHDOWNS2
-
BORNEdmonton
-
COLLEGEOkla. State
-
DRAFT2021
Week 14 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Josh Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS61
-
YARDS665
-
TOUCHDOWNS3
-
BORNBrampton
-
COLLEGETennessee
-
DRAFT2021
Week 14 vs. Miami Dolphins
The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., caught four passes for 53 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
2022
-
TACKLES54
-
SACKS1.5
-
INTs2
-
BORNCoquitlam
-
COLLEGEOregon
-
DRAFT2021
Week 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers
The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC., recorded three solo tackles and five combined tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys
2022
-
TACKLES13
-
SACKS1
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEOklahoma
-
DRAFT2020
Week 14 vs. Houston Texans
Gallimore, a 25-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded two assisted tackles in the Dallas Cowboy's 27-23 victory over the Houston Texans.
Michael Hoecht
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
TACKLES10
-
SACKS2
-
BORNOakville
-
COLLEGEBrown
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 14 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded three solo tackles and five combined tackles with a quarterback hit in the Los Angeles Rams' 17-16 comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Nathan Shepherd
New York Jets
2022
-
TACKLES7
-
SACKS1.5
-
BORNAjax
-
COLLEGEFort Hayes St.
-
DRAFT2018
Week 14 vs. Buffalo Bills
Brent Urban
Baltimore Ravens
2022
-
TACKLES5
-
SACKS0
-
BORNMississauga
-
COLLEGEVirginia
-
DRAFT2014
Week 14 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Deane Leonard
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNCalgary
-
COLLEGEOle Miss
-
DRAFT2022
Week 14 vs. Miami Dolphins
Luiji Vilain
Minnesota Vikings
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
INTs0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEWake Forest
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 14 vs. Detroit Lions
The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was made inactive for the Minnesota Vikings in their 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEPenn State
-
DRAFT2022
Week 14 vs. New England Patriots
The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was not active for the Arizona Cardinals in their 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots.
Chase Claypool
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS44
-
YARDS422
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNAbbotsford
-
COLLEGENotre Dame
-
DRAFT2020
Bye Week
The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC., was on a bye week with the Chicago Bears.
N'Keal Harry
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS5
-
YARDS93
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGEArizona St.
-
DRAFT2019
Bye Week
The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., was on a bye week with the Chicago Bears.
David Onyemata
New Orleans Saints
2022
-
TACKLES16
-
SACKS3.5
-
BORNNigeria
-
COLLEGEManitoba
-
DRAFT2016
Bye Week
The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product was on a bye week with the New Orleans Saints.
Nikola Kalinic
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
RECEPTIONS0
-
YARDS0
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGEYork
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Bye Week
Benjamin St-Juste
Washington Commanders
2022
-
TACKLES32
-
SACKS1
-
INTs0
-
BORNMontreal
-
COLLEGEMinnesota
-
DRAFT2021
Bye Week
The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., was on a bye week with the Washington Commanders.
John Metchie III
Houston Texans
2022
-
RECEPTIONS-
-
YARDS-
-
TOUCHDOWNS-
-
BORNTaiwan
-
COLLEGEAlabama
-
DRAFT2022
Metchie III to miss 2022 season
Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.
In celebration of #MyCauseMyCleats, the WR room will wear cleats honoring John Metchie III and his battle against leukemia🥋🧡 pic.twitter.com/ksfsJ425oJ— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 29, 2022
Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
GAMES8
-
BORNWindsor
-
COLLEGEIowa
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Jackson to miss remainder of 2022 season
The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is reported to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. Jackson appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of them.
Rams LT Alaric Jackson is done for the season with blood clots.— Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 15, 2022
Rams OL Chandler Brewer is having surgery today on his knee. He'll be out 4-6 weeks, Sean McVay says.
Christian Covington
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
BORNVancouver
-
COLLEGERice
-
DRAFT2015
Covington suffers pec injury against 49ers
The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., is reported to have suffered a torn pec injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers and may miss the remainder of the season. Jackson had appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles.
DL Christian Covington has a torn pec, per Brandon Staley. He is likely done for the season, Staley said.— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 15, 2022
Carter O'Donnell
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
GAMES0
-
BORNAlberta
-
COLLEGEAlberta
-
DRAFTUndrafted