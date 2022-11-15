Canadians in the NFL: Onyemata records sack in third straight game New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 10. The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded a sack for the third straight week when he brought down Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in the Saints' 20-10 loss. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

NFL: Saints 10, Steelers 20 VIDEO SIGN OUT Up Next Now Showing {{ video.Duration | time }}

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 10. The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded a sack for the third straight week when he brought down Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in the Saints' 20-10 loss. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

David Onyemata New Orleans Saints 2022 TACKLES 10

SACKS 3.5

BORN Nigeria

COLLEGE Manitoba

DRAFT 2016 Week 10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 10. The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded a sack for the third straight week when he brought down Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in the Saints' 20-10 loss. DT David Onyemata has recorded a sack in three consecutive games for the first time in his career#Saints #NOvsPIT — Saints PR (@SaintsPR) November 13, 2022

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 2022 TACKLES 32

SACKS 1

INTs 0

BORN Montreal

COLLEGE Minnesota

DRAFT 2021 Week 10 vs. Philadelphia Eagles The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., forced a fumble and made seven tackles in the Washington Commanders' 33-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. .@Benj_Juice with the forced fumble! 💪 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/y0BabQuhvM — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) November 15, 2022

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers 2022 RECEPTIONS 37

YARDS 390

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Brampton

COLLEGE Tennessee

DRAFT 2021 Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers Palmer, a native of Brampton, Ont., racked up 44 yards on three receptions in the Los Angeles Chargers' 22-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The Herbert to Joshua Palmer connection seems to be getting stronger each week @Flowercitysown



📺: #LACvsSF on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/IipKo1GfhB — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2022

Chase Claypool Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 35

YARDS 332

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Abbotsford

COLLEGE Notre Dame

DRAFT 2020 Week 10 vs. Detroit Lions The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC, was held to one reception for eight yards in the Chicago Bears' 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins 2022 TACKLES 42

SACKS 1.5

INTs 2

BORN Coquitlam

COLLEGE Oregon

DRAFT 2021 Week 10 vs. Cleveland Browns The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC, recorded a solo tackle and an assisted tackle in the Miami Dolphins' 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers 2022 RUSH 20

YARDS 111

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Edmonton

COLLEGE Okla. State

DRAFT 2021 Week 10 vs. Atlanta Falcons After missing the past three weeks with an ankle injury, the Alberta-born Hubbard returned to the Carolina Panthers' backfield and rushed five times for 14 yards in their 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

Neville Gallimore Dallas Cowboys 2022 TACKLES 11

SACKS 1

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Oklahoma

DRAFT 2020 Week 10 vs. Green Bay Packers Gallimore, a native of Ottawa, Ont., had a trio of solo tackles in the Dallas Cowboys' 31-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Alaric Jackson Los Angeles Rams 2022 GAMES 8

BORN Windsor

COLLEGE Iowa

DRAFT Undrafted Week 10 vs. Arizona Cardinals The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., did not play for the Los Angeles Rams in their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals due to a knee injury.

Christian Covington Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 0

BORN Vancouver

COLLEGE Rice

DRAFT 2015 Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., recorded a solo tackle and four assisted tackles in the Los Angeles Chargers' 22-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 2

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Calgary

COLLEGE Ole Miss

DRAFT 2022 Week10 vs. San Francisco 49ers The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., logged 18 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 22-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams 2022 TACKLES 2

SACKS 0

BORN Oakville

COLLEGE Brown

DRAFT Undrafted Week 10 vs. Arizona Cardinals The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded his second solo tackle of the season in the Los Angeles Rams' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

John Metchie III Houston Texans 2022 RECEPTIONS -

YARDS -

TOUCHDOWNS -

BORN Taiwan

COLLEGE Alabama

DRAFT 2022 Metchie III to miss 2022 season Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners. Nice to see a familiar face tonight. ❤️🇨🇦#WeAreTexans | @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/nOMWw0hHcl — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) November 4, 2022

Luiji Vilain Minnesota Vikings 2022 TACKLES 1

INTs 0

SACKS 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Wake Forest

DRAFT Undrafted Week 10 vs. Buffalo Bills The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was made inactive for the Minnesota Vikings in their 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills. #MINvsBUF inactives pic.twitter.com/SuXCr56f65 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 13, 2022

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals 2022 TACKLES 1

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Penn State

DRAFT 2022 Week 10 vs. Los Angeles Rams The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was not active for the Arizona Cardinals in their 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

N'Keal Harry Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 4

YARDS 44

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE Arizona St.

DRAFT 2019 Week 10 vs. Detroit Lions The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., was listed as inactive for the Chicago Bears in their 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. Inactives for #DETvsCHI: pic.twitter.com/EJp2q0TNJE — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 13, 2022

Brent Urban Baltimore Ravens 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 0

BORN Mississauga

COLLEGE Virginia

DRAFT 2014 Bye Week A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban was on a bye week with the Baltimore Ravens.

Nathan Shepherd New York Jets 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 1

BORN Ajax

COLLEGE Fort Hayes St.

DRAFT 2018 Bye Week The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., was on a bye week with the New York Jets.