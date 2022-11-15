2h ago

Canadians in the NFL: Onyemata records sack in third straight game

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 10. The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded a sack for the third straight week when he brought down Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in the Saints' 20-10 loss. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

NFL: Saints 10, Steelers 20

VIDEO SIGN OUT

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 10. The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded a sack for the third straight week when he brought down Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in the Saints' 20-10 loss. 

Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

 

David Onyemata
David Onyemata

New Orleans Saints

2022

  • TACKLES
    10
  • SACKS
    3.5
  • BORN
    Nigeria
  • COLLEGE
    Manitoba
  • DRAFT
    2016

Week 10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 10. The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded a sack for the third straight week when he brought down Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in the Saints' 20-10 loss.

Benjamin St-Juste and Jalen Hurts
Benjamin St-Juste

Washington Commanders

2022

  • TACKLES
    32
  • SACKS
    1
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Montreal
  • COLLEGE
    Minnesota
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 10 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., forced a fumble and made seven tackles in the Washington Commanders' 33-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter
Josh Palmer

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    37
  • YARDS
    390
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Brampton
  • COLLEGE
    Tennessee
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Palmer, a native of Brampton, Ont., racked up 44 yards on three receptions in the Los Angeles Chargers' 22-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. 

Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    35
  • YARDS
    332
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Abbotsford
  • COLLEGE
    Notre Dame
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 10 vs. Detroit Lions

The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC, was held to one reception for eight yards in the Chicago Bears' 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. 

Jevon Holland
Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins

2022

  • TACKLES
    42
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • INTs
    2
  • BORN
    Coquitlam
  • COLLEGE
    Oregon
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 10 vs. Cleveland Browns

The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC, recorded a solo tackle and an assisted tackle in the Miami Dolphins' 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns. 

Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers

2022

  • RUSH
    20
  • YARDS
    111
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Edmonton
  • COLLEGE
    Okla. State
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 10 vs. Atlanta Falcons

After missing the past three weeks with an ankle injury, the Alberta-born Hubbard returned to the Carolina Panthers' backfield and rushed five times for 14 yards in their 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. 
Neville Gallimore
Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys

2022

  • TACKLES
    11
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Oklahoma
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 10 vs. Green Bay Packers

Gallimore, a native of Ottawa, Ont., had a trio of solo tackles in the Dallas Cowboys' 31-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers. 

Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • GAMES
    8
  • BORN
    Windsor
  • COLLEGE
    Iowa
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 10 vs. Arizona Cardinals

The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., did not play for the Los Angeles Rams in their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals due to a knee injury. 
Christian Covington
Christian Covington

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Vancouver
  • COLLEGE
    Rice
  • DRAFT
    2015

Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers

The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., recorded a solo tackle and four assisted tackles in the Los Angeles Chargers' 22-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. 

Deane Leonard
Deane Leonard

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    2
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Calgary
  • COLLEGE
    Ole Miss
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week10 vs. San Francisco 49ers

The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., logged 18 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 22-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. 
Michael Hoecht
Michael Hoecht

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • TACKLES
    2
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Oakville
  • COLLEGE
    Brown
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 10 vs. Arizona Cardinals

The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded his second solo tackle of the season in the Los Angeles Rams' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. 
John Metchie III
John Metchie III

Houston Texans

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    -
  • YARDS
    -
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    -
  • BORN
    Taiwan
  • COLLEGE
    Alabama
  • DRAFT
    2022

Metchie III to miss 2022 season

Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

Luiji Vilain
Luiji Vilain

Minnesota Vikings

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • INTs
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Wake Forest
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 10 vs. Buffalo Bills

The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was made inactive for the Minnesota Vikings in their 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills. 

Jesse Luketa
Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Penn State
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 10 vs. Los Angeles Rams

The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was not active for the Arizona Cardinals in their 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.  

N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    4
  • YARDS
    44
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    Arizona St.
  • DRAFT
    2019

Week 10 vs. Detroit Lions

The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., was listed as inactive for the Chicago Bears in their 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. 

Brent Urban
Brent Urban

Baltimore Ravens

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Mississauga
  • COLLEGE
    Virginia
  • DRAFT
    2014

Bye Week

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban was on a bye week with the Baltimore Ravens. 
Sauce Gardner, Micheal Clemons and Nathan Shepherd
Nathan Shepherd

New York Jets

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Ajax
  • COLLEGE
    Fort Hayes St.
  • DRAFT
    2018

Bye Week

The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., was on a bye week with the New York Jets. 
Carter O’Donnell
Carter O'Donnell

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • GAMES
    0
  • BORN
    Alberta
  • COLLEGE
    Alberta
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.   

 

 