2h ago
Canadians in the NFL: Onyemata records sack in third straight game
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 10. The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded a sack for the third straight week when he brought down Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in the Saints' 20-10 loss. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
NFL: Saints 10, Steelers 20
David Onyemata
New Orleans Saints
2022
-
TACKLES10
-
SACKS3.5
-
BORNNigeria
-
COLLEGEManitoba
-
DRAFT2016
Week 10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
DT David Onyemata has recorded a sack in three consecutive games for the first time in his career#Saints #NOvsPIT— Saints PR (@SaintsPR) November 13, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste
Washington Commanders
2022
-
TACKLES32
-
SACKS1
-
INTs0
-
BORNMontreal
-
COLLEGEMinnesota
-
DRAFT2021
Week 10 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., forced a fumble and made seven tackles in the Washington Commanders' 33-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
.@Benj_Juice with the forced fumble! 💪 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/y0BabQuhvM— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) November 15, 2022
Josh Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS37
-
YARDS390
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNBrampton
-
COLLEGETennessee
-
DRAFT2021
Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Palmer, a native of Brampton, Ont., racked up 44 yards on three receptions in the Los Angeles Chargers' 22-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.
The Herbert to Joshua Palmer connection seems to be getting stronger each week @Flowercitysown— NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2022
📺: #LACvsSF on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/IipKo1GfhB
Chase Claypool
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS35
-
YARDS332
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNAbbotsford
-
COLLEGENotre Dame
-
DRAFT2020
Week 10 vs. Detroit Lions
The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC, was held to one reception for eight yards in the Chicago Bears' 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
2022
-
TACKLES42
-
SACKS1.5
-
INTs2
-
BORNCoquitlam
-
COLLEGEOregon
-
DRAFT2021
Week 10 vs. Cleveland Browns
The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC, recorded a solo tackle and an assisted tackle in the Miami Dolphins' 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
2022
-
RUSH20
-
YARDS111
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNEdmonton
-
COLLEGEOkla. State
-
DRAFT2021
Week 10 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys
2022
-
TACKLES11
-
SACKS1
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEOklahoma
-
DRAFT2020
Week 10 vs. Green Bay Packers
Gallimore, a native of Ottawa, Ont., had a trio of solo tackles in the Dallas Cowboys' 31-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
GAMES8
-
BORNWindsor
-
COLLEGEIowa
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 10 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Christian Covington
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
BORNVancouver
-
COLLEGERice
-
DRAFT2015
Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers
The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., recorded a solo tackle and four assisted tackles in the Los Angeles Chargers' 22-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.
Deane Leonard
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES2
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNCalgary
-
COLLEGEOle Miss
-
DRAFT2022
Week10 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Michael Hoecht
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
TACKLES2
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOakville
-
COLLEGEBrown
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 10 vs. Arizona Cardinals
John Metchie III
Houston Texans
2022
-
RECEPTIONS-
-
YARDS-
-
TOUCHDOWNS-
-
BORNTaiwan
-
COLLEGEAlabama
-
DRAFT2022
Metchie III to miss 2022 season
Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.
Nice to see a familiar face tonight. ❤️🇨🇦#WeAreTexans | @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/nOMWw0hHcl— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) November 4, 2022
Luiji Vilain
Minnesota Vikings
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
INTs0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEWake Forest
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 10 vs. Buffalo Bills
The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was made inactive for the Minnesota Vikings in their 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills.
#MINvsBUF inactives pic.twitter.com/SuXCr56f65— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 13, 2022
Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEPenn State
-
DRAFT2022
Week 10 vs. Los Angeles Rams
The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was not active for the Arizona Cardinals in their 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
N'Keal Harry
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS4
-
YARDS44
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGEArizona St.
-
DRAFT2019
Week 10 vs. Detroit Lions
The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., was listed as inactive for the Chicago Bears in their 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Inactives for #DETvsCHI: pic.twitter.com/EJp2q0TNJE— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 13, 2022
Brent Urban
Baltimore Ravens
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
BORNMississauga
-
COLLEGEVirginia
-
DRAFT2014
Bye Week
Nathan Shepherd
New York Jets
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS1
-
BORNAjax
-
COLLEGEFort Hayes St.
-
DRAFT2018
Bye Week
Carter O'Donnell
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
GAMES0
-
BORNAlberta
-
COLLEGEAlberta
-
DRAFTUndrafted
2022