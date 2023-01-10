1h ago
Canadians in the NFL: Panthers' Hubbard has season-high 21 touches in regular-season finale
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, 23, had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 18. The Oklahoma State product had a season-high 21 touches for 69 yards in the Panthers' 10-7 regular-season finale loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Alberta-born back finished the 2022 season with 95 rushes for 466 yards. Hubbard and the Panthers finished the 2022 season in a three-way tie for second in the NFC South at 7-10.
Top 10: NFL plays of the regular season
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
2022
RUSH74
YARDS466
TOUCHDOWNS2
BORNEdmonton
COLLEGEOkla. State
DRAFT2021
Week 18 vs. New Orleans Sants
Michael Hoecht
Los Angeles Rams
2022
TACKLES23
SACKS4.5
BORNOakville
COLLEGEBrown
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 18 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Hoecht, 24, recorded three solo tackles and a sack in the Los Angeles Rams' 19-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in their regular season finale. The Oakville, Ont., native finished the 2022 campaign with a career-high 23 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks as the Rams (5-12) failed to make the playoffs after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.
Josh Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
RECEPTIONS68
YARDS730
TOUCHDOWNS3
BORNBrampton
COLLEGETennessee
DRAFT2021
Week 18 vs, Denver Broncos
The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., caught four passes for 39 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos. Hailing from Brampton, Ont., Palmer's sophomore season saw career highs in receptions (72) and yards (769). Palmer and the Chargers (10-7) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) Saturday on TSN in the Wild Card round.
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
2022
TACKLES77
SACKS1.5
INTs2
BORNCoquitlam
COLLEGEOregon
DRAFT2021
Week 18 vs. New York Jets
The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC., had five tackles and a defended pass in the Miami Dolphins' 11-6 win over the New York Jets. Holland finished the 2022 regular season with a career-high 77 solo tackles, 19 assisted tackles a quarterback hit, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks. The Dolphins (9-8) will visit the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round on TSN.
Nathan Shepherd
New York Jets
2022
TACKLES16
SACKS1.5
-
BORNAjax
-
COLLEGEFort Hayes St.
-
DRAFT2018
Week 18 vs. Miami Dolphins
Benjamin St-Juste
Washington Commanders
2022
TACKLES34
SACKS2
INTs0
BORNMontreal
COLLEGEMinnesota
DRAFT2021
Week 18 vs. Dallas Cowboys
Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys
2022
TACKLES16
SACKS1
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEOklahoma
-
DRAFT2020
Week 18 vs. Washington Commanders
Gallimore, a 25-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded a solo tackle in the Dallas Cowboys' 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Oklahoma State University tallied a career-high 16 solo tackles in his third season with the 12-5 Cowboys, who face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card on TSN.
Deane Leonard
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
TACKLES4
SACKS0
INTs0
BORNCalgary
COLLEGEOle Miss
DRAFT2022
Week 18 vs. Denver Broncos
Brent Urban
Baltimore Ravens
2022
TACKLES10
SACKS1
-
BORNMississauga
-
COLLEGEVirginia
-
DRAFT2014
Week 18 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals
2022
TACKLES3
SACKS0
INTs0
BORNOttawa
COLLEGEPenn State
DRAFT2022
Week 18 vs. San Francisco 49ers
The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., played eight snaps on defence and 15 on special teams in the Arizona Cardinals' 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. A product of Penn State, Luketa finished his rookie season with a trio of solo tackles. The Cardinals finished last in the NFC West at 4-13, missing the playoffs.
Luiji Vilain
Minnesota Vikings
2022
TACKLES3
INTs0
SACKS0
BORNOttawa
COLLEGEWake Forest
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 18 vs. Chicago Bears
Nikola Kalinic
Indianapolis Colts
2022
RECEPTIONS0
YARDS0
TOUCHDOWNS0
BORNToronto
COLLEGEYork
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 18 vs. Houston Texans
David Onyemata
New Orleans Saints
2022
TACKLES25
SACKS5
-
BORNNigeria
-
COLLEGEManitoba
-
DRAFT2016
Week 18 vs. Carolina Panthers
Onyemata, 23, had a sack and a pair of tackles in the New Orleans Saints' 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The product of the University of Manitoba finished his seventh season in the NFL with a career-high 25 solo tackles and five sacks. The Saints finished the season 7-10, tied with the Atlanta Falcons for last in the NFC South.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
New York Jets
2022
GAMES5
-
BORNSt. Hilaire
-
COLLEGEMcGill
-
DRAFT2014
Week 18 vs. Miami Dolphins
Duvernay-Tardif, 31, played two snaps on offence and special teams in the New York Jets 11-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins. A Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, the St. Hilaire, Que., native signed with the Jets mid-season, appearing in five games in their 7-10 season.
Chase Claypool
Chicago Bears
2022
RECEPTIONS46
YARDS451
TOUCHDOWNS1
BORNAbbotsford
COLLEGENotre Dame
DRAFT2020
Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings
The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC., caught two passes for 29 yards in the Chicago Bears' 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. A product of the University of Notre Dame was acquired by the Bears in deadline-day with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Claypool finished his third season in the NFL with career lows in receptions (46), yards (451) and touchdowns (1). The Bears finished last in the NFC North with a 3-14 record.
N'Keal Harry
Chicago Bears
2022
RECEPTIONS7
YARDS116
TOUCHDOWNS1
BORNToronto
COLLEGEArizona St.
DRAFT2019
Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings
The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., caught one pass for seven yards in the Chicago Bears' 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Arizona State product was limited to eight games during the 2022 season, as he missed time earlier in the campaign due to a high ankle sprain during training camp that required surgery. The Bears finished last in the NFC North with a 3-14 record.
Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
2022
GAMES8
-
BORNWindsor
-
COLLEGEIowa
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Jackson misses remainder of season
Jackson, 24, appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of the, before the Windsor, Ont., native he was forced to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots.
Christian Covington
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
TACKLES3
SACKS0
-
BORNVancouver
-
COLLEGERice
-
DRAFT2015
Covington misses remainder of season
The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., suffered a torn pec in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Rice University product appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles. The Chargers (10-7) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) Saturday on TSN in the Wild Card round.
John Metchie III
Houston Texans
2022
RECEPTIONS-
YARDS-
TOUCHDOWNS-
BORNTaiwan
COLLEGEAlabama
-
DRAFT2022
Metchie III misses 2022 season
Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.
Carter O'Donnell
Indianapolis Colts
2022
GAMES0
BORNAlberta
COLLEGEAlberta
DRAFTUndrafted
2022
O’Donnell, 23, finished his second year with the Indianapolis Colts (4-12). The Red Deer, Alta. native did not see action in the 2022 season.