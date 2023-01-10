1h ago

Canadians in the NFL: Panthers' Hubbard has season-high 21 touches in regular-season finale

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, 23, had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 18. The Oklahoma State product had a season-high 21 touches for 69 yards in the Panthers' 10-7 regular-season finale loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Alberta-born back finished the 2022 season with 95 rushes for 466 yards. Hubbard and the Panthers finished the 2022 season in a three-way tie for second in the NFC South at 7-10.

Top 10: NFL plays of the regular season

Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers

2022

  • RUSH
    74
  • YARDS
    466
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    2
  • BORN
    Edmonton
  • COLLEGE
    Okla. State
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 18 vs. New Orleans Sants

Michael Hoecht
Michael Hoecht

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • TACKLES
    23
  • SACKS
    4.5
  • BORN
    Oakville
  • COLLEGE
    Brown
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 18 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Hoecht, 24, recorded three solo tackles and a sack in the Los Angeles Rams' 19-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in their regular season finale. The Oakville, Ont., native finished the 2022 campaign with a career-high 23 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks as the Rams (5-12) failed to make the playoffs after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. 

Josh Palmer
Josh Palmer

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    68
  • YARDS
    730
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    3
  • BORN
    Brampton
  • COLLEGE
    Tennessee
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 18 vs, Denver Broncos

The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., caught four passes for 39 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos. Hailing from Brampton, Ont., Palmer's sophomore season saw career highs in receptions (72) and yards (769). Palmer and the Chargers (10-7) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) Saturday on TSN in the Wild Card round. 

Jevon Holland and Garrett Wilson
Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins

2022

  • TACKLES
    77
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • INTs
    2
  • BORN
    Coquitlam
  • COLLEGE
    Oregon
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 18 vs. New York Jets

The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC., had five tackles and a defended pass in the Miami Dolphins' 11-6 win over the New York Jets. Holland finished the 2022 regular season with a career-high 77 solo tackles, 19 assisted tackles a quarterback hit, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks. The Dolphins (9-8) will visit the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round on TSN. 

Nathan Shepherd
Nathan Shepherd

New York Jets

2022

  • TACKLES
    16
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • BORN
    Ajax
  • COLLEGE
    Fort Hayes St.
  • DRAFT
    2018

Week 18 vs. Miami Dolphins

Shepherd, 28, recorded a pair of tackles in the New York Jets' 11-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Ajax, Ont., native finished the 2022 season with 16 solo tackles, a career-high four tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks. The Jets (7-10) finished last in the AFC East behind the Patriots (8-9). 
Benjamin St-Juste
Benjamin St-Juste

Washington Commanders

2022

  • TACKLES
    34
  • SACKS
    2
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Montreal
  • COLLEGE
    Minnesota
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 18 vs. Dallas Cowboys

St-Juste, 25, did not play for the Washington Commanders in their 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Quebec-born defensive back finished the season with career highs in every defensive category, though the Commanders finished last in the NFC East with an 8-8-1 record. 
Neville Gallimore
Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys

2022

  • TACKLES
    16
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Oklahoma
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 18 vs. Washington Commanders

Gallimore, a 25-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded a solo tackle in the Dallas Cowboys' 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Oklahoma State University tallied a career-high 16 solo tackles in his third season with the 12-5 Cowboys, who face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card on TSN. 

Deane Leonard
Deane Leonard

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    4
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Calgary
  • COLLEGE
    Ole Miss
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 18 vs. Denver Broncos

Leonard, 22, forced a fumble in the Los Angeles Chargers' 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Calgary-born rookie finished the 2022 season with four solo tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Leonard and the Chargers (10-7) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) Saturday on TSN in the Wild Card round. 
Brent Urban
Brent Urban

Baltimore Ravens

2022

  • TACKLES
    10
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Mississauga
  • COLLEGE
    Virginia
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 18 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Urban, 31, had a tackle in the Baltimore Ravens' 27-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. A product of the Univeristy of Virginia and Brampton, Ont., native, Urban finished his eight season in the NFL with 10 solo tackles and a sack. The Ravens finished second in the AFC North at 10-7 and will face the Bengals in the Wild Card on TSN
Jesse Luketa
Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Penn State
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 18 vs. San Francisco 49ers

The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., played eight snaps on defence and 15 on special teams in the Arizona Cardinals' 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. A product of Penn State, Luketa finished his rookie season with a trio of solo tackles. The Cardinals finished last in the NFC West at 4-13, missing the playoffs. 

Luiji Vilain
Luiji Vilain

Minnesota Vikings

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • INTs
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Wake Forest
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 18 vs. Chicago Bears

Vilain,24, saw action in his third game this season for the Minnesota Vikings. Vilain made a solo tackle in the Vikings' 29-13 win over the Chicago Bears. The NFC North champs will take on the 9-7 New York Giants in the Wild Card round on TSN
Nikola Kalinic
Nikola Kalinic

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    0
  • YARDS
    0
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    York
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 18 vs. Houston Texans

Kalinic, 25, played four snaps on offence and one on special teams in the Indianapolis Colts' 32-31 loss to the Houston Texans. Kalinic appeared in seven games for the 4-12 Colts this season since being elevated from the team's practice squad. 
David Onyemata
David Onyemata

New Orleans Saints

2022

  • TACKLES
    25
  • SACKS
    5
  • BORN
    Nigeria
  • COLLEGE
    Manitoba
  • DRAFT
    2016

Week 18 vs. Carolina Panthers

Onyemata, 23, had a sack and a pair of tackles in the New Orleans Saints' 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The product of the University of Manitoba finished his seventh season in the NFL with a career-high 25 solo tackles and five sacks. The Saints finished the season 7-10, tied with the Atlanta Falcons for last in the NFC South. 

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

New York Jets

2022

  • GAMES
    5
  • BORN
    St. Hilaire
  • COLLEGE
    McGill
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 18 vs. Miami Dolphins

Duvernay-Tardif, 31, played two snaps on offence and special teams in the New York Jets 11-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins. A Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, the St. Hilaire, Que., native signed with the Jets mid-season, appearing in five games in their 7-10 season. 

Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    46
  • YARDS
    451
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Abbotsford
  • COLLEGE
    Notre Dame
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings

The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC., caught two passes for 29 yards in the Chicago Bears' 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. A product of the University of Notre Dame was acquired by the Bears in deadline-day with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Claypool finished his third season in the NFL with career lows in receptions (46), yards (451) and touchdowns (1). The Bears finished last in the NFC North with a 3-14 record. 

N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    7
  • YARDS
    116
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    Arizona St.
  • DRAFT
    2019

Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings

The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., caught one pass for seven yards in the Chicago Bears' 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Arizona State product was limited to eight games during the 2022 season, as he missed time earlier in the campaign due to a high ankle sprain during training camp that required surgery. The Bears finished last in the NFC North with a 3-14 record. 

Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • GAMES
    8
  • BORN
    Windsor
  • COLLEGE
    Iowa
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Jackson misses remainder of season

Jackson, 24, appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of the, before the Windsor, Ont., native he was forced to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. 

Christian Covington
Christian Covington

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Vancouver
  • COLLEGE
    Rice
  • DRAFT
    2015

Covington misses remainder of season

The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., suffered a torn pec in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Rice University product appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles. The Chargers (10-7) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) Saturday on TSN in the Wild Card round. 

John Metchie III
John Metchie III

Houston Texans

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    -
  • YARDS
    -
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    -
  • BORN
    Taiwan
  • COLLEGE
    Alabama
  • DRAFT
    2022

Metchie III misses 2022 season

Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

Carter O’Donnell
Carter O'Donnell

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • GAMES
    0
  • BORN
    Alberta
  • COLLEGE
    Alberta
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

O’Donnell, 23, finished his second year with the Indianapolis Colts (4-12). The Red Deer, Alta. native did not see action in the 2022 season. 