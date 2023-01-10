Canadians in the NFL: Panthers' Hubbard has season-high 21 touches in regular-season finale Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, 23, had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 18. The Oklahoma State product had a season-high 21 touches for 69 yards in the Panthers' 10-7 regular-season finale loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Alberta-born back finished the 2022 season with 95 rushes for 466 yards. Hubbard and the Panthers finished the 2022 season in a three-way tie for second in the NFC South at 7-10.

DRAFT 2021 Week 18 vs. New Orleans Sants Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, 23, had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 18. The Oklahoma State product had a season-high 21 touches for 69 yards in the Panthers' 10-7 regular-season finale loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Alberta-born back finished the 2022 season with 95 rushes for 466 yards. Hubbard and the Panthers finished the 2022 season in a three-way tie for second in the NFC South at 7-10.

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams 2022 TACKLES 23

SACKS 4.5

BORN Oakville

COLLEGE Brown

DRAFT Undrafted Week 18 vs. Seattle Seahawks Hoecht, 24, recorded three solo tackles and a sack in the Los Angeles Rams' 19-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in their regular season finale. The Oakville, Ont., native finished the 2022 campaign with a career-high 23 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks as the Rams (5-12) failed to make the playoffs after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers 2022 RECEPTIONS 68

YARDS 730

TOUCHDOWNS 3

BORN Brampton

COLLEGE Tennessee

DRAFT 2021 Week 18 vs, Denver Broncos The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., caught four passes for 39 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos. Hailing from Brampton, Ont., Palmer's sophomore season saw career highs in receptions (72) and yards (769). Palmer and the Chargers (10-7) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) Saturday on TSN in the Wild Card round.

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins 2022 TACKLES 77

SACKS 1.5

INTs 2

BORN Coquitlam

COLLEGE Oregon

DRAFT 2021 Week 18 vs. New York Jets The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC., had five tackles and a defended pass in the Miami Dolphins' 11-6 win over the New York Jets. Holland finished the 2022 regular season with a career-high 77 solo tackles, 19 assisted tackles a quarterback hit, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks. The Dolphins (9-8) will visit the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round on TSN.

Nathan Shepherd New York Jets 2022 TACKLES 16

SACKS 1.5

BORN Ajax

COLLEGE Fort Hayes St.

DRAFT 2018 Week 18 vs. Miami Dolphins Shepherd, 28, recorded a pair of tackles in the New York Jets' 11-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Ajax, Ont., native finished the 2022 season with 16 solo tackles, a career-high four tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks. The Jets (7-10) finished last in the AFC East behind the Patriots (8-9).

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 2022 TACKLES 34

SACKS 2

INTs 0

BORN Montreal

COLLEGE Minnesota

DRAFT 2021 Week 18 vs. Dallas Cowboys St-Juste, 25, did not play for the Washington Commanders in their 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Quebec-born defensive back finished the season with career highs in every defensive category, though the Commanders finished last in the NFC East with an 8-8-1 record.

Neville Gallimore Dallas Cowboys 2022 TACKLES 16

SACKS 1

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Oklahoma

DRAFT 2020 Week 18 vs. Washington Commanders Gallimore, a 25-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded a solo tackle in the Dallas Cowboys' 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Oklahoma State University tallied a career-high 16 solo tackles in his third season with the 12-5 Cowboys, who face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card on TSN.

Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 4

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Calgary

COLLEGE Ole Miss

DRAFT 2022 Week 18 vs. Denver Broncos Leonard, 22, forced a fumble in the Los Angeles Chargers' 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Calgary-born rookie finished the 2022 season with four solo tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Leonard and the Chargers (10-7) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) Saturday on TSN in the Wild Card round.

Brent Urban Baltimore Ravens 2022 TACKLES 10

SACKS 1

BORN Mississauga

COLLEGE Virginia

DRAFT 2014 Week 18 vs. Cincinnati Bengals Urban, 31, had a tackle in the Baltimore Ravens' 27-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. A product of the Univeristy of Virginia and Brampton, Ont., native, Urban finished his eight season in the NFL with 10 solo tackles and a sack. The Ravens finished second in the AFC North at 10-7 and will face the Bengals in the Wild Card on TSN

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Penn State

DRAFT 2022 Week 18 vs. San Francisco 49ers The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., played eight snaps on defence and 15 on special teams in the Arizona Cardinals' 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. A product of Penn State, Luketa finished his rookie season with a trio of solo tackles. The Cardinals finished last in the NFC West at 4-13, missing the playoffs.

Luiji Vilain Minnesota Vikings 2022 TACKLES 3

INTs 0

SACKS 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Wake Forest

DRAFT Undrafted Week 18 vs. Chicago Bears Vilain,24, saw action in his third game this season for the Minnesota Vikings. Vilain made a solo tackle in the Vikings' 29-13 win over the Chicago Bears. The NFC North champs will take on the 9-7 New York Giants in the Wild Card round on TSN

Nikola Kalinic Indianapolis Colts 2022 RECEPTIONS 0

YARDS 0

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE York

DRAFT Undrafted Week 18 vs. Houston Texans Kalinic, 25, played four snaps on offence and one on special teams in the Indianapolis Colts' 32-31 loss to the Houston Texans. Kalinic appeared in seven games for the 4-12 Colts this season since being elevated from the team's practice squad.

David Onyemata New Orleans Saints 2022 TACKLES 25

SACKS 5

BORN Nigeria

COLLEGE Manitoba

DRAFT 2016 Week 18 vs. Carolina Panthers Onyemata, 23, had a sack and a pair of tackles in the New Orleans Saints' 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The product of the University of Manitoba finished his seventh season in the NFL with a career-high 25 solo tackles and five sacks. The Saints finished the season 7-10, tied with the Atlanta Falcons for last in the NFC South.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif New York Jets 2022 GAMES 5

BORN St. Hilaire

COLLEGE McGill

DRAFT 2014 Week 18 vs. Miami Dolphins Duvernay-Tardif, 31, played two snaps on offence and special teams in the New York Jets 11-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins. A Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, the St. Hilaire, Que., native signed with the Jets mid-season, appearing in five games in their 7-10 season.

Chase Claypool Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 46

YARDS 451

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Abbotsford

COLLEGE Notre Dame

DRAFT 2020 Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC., caught two passes for 29 yards in the Chicago Bears' 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. A product of the University of Notre Dame was acquired by the Bears in deadline-day with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Claypool finished his third season in the NFL with career lows in receptions (46), yards (451) and touchdowns (1). The Bears finished last in the NFC North with a 3-14 record.

N'Keal Harry Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 7

YARDS 116

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE Arizona St.

DRAFT 2019 Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., caught one pass for seven yards in the Chicago Bears' 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Arizona State product was limited to eight games during the 2022 season, as he missed time earlier in the campaign due to a high ankle sprain during training camp that required surgery. The Bears finished last in the NFC North with a 3-14 record.

Alaric Jackson Los Angeles Rams 2022 GAMES 8

BORN Windsor

COLLEGE Iowa

DRAFT Undrafted Jackson misses remainder of season Jackson, 24, appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of the, before the Windsor, Ont., native he was forced to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots.

Christian Covington Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 0

BORN Vancouver

COLLEGE Rice

DRAFT 2015 Covington misses remainder of season The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., suffered a torn pec in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Rice University product appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles. The Chargers (10-7) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) Saturday on TSN in the Wild Card round.

John Metchie III Houston Texans 2022 RECEPTIONS -

YARDS -

TOUCHDOWNS -

BORN Taiwan

COLLEGE Alabama

DRAFT 2022 Metchie III misses 2022 season Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.