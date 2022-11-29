Canadians in the NFL: Panthers' Hubbard sets season-high in touches Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 12. The 23-year-old Alberta-born back set a season-high in touches against the Denver Broncos as he carried the ball 17 times for 65 yards in the Panthers' 23-10 win. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 12. The 23-year-old Alberta-born back set a season-high in touches against the Denver Broncos as he carried the ball 17 times for 65 yards in the Panthers' 23-10 win. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers 2022 RUSH 41

YARDS 176

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Edmonton

COLLEGE Okla. State

Week 12 vs. Denver Broncos
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 12. The 23-year-old Alberta-born back set a season-high in touches against the Denver Broncos as he carried the ball 17 times for 65 yards in the Panthers' 23-10 win.

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers 2022 RECEPTIONS 50

YARDS 552

TOUCHDOWNS 3

BORN Brampton

COLLEGE Tennessee

DRAFT 2021 Week 12 vs. Arizona Cardinals The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., caught five passes for 56 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' narrow 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins 2022 TACKLES 42

SACKS 1.5

INTs 2

BORN Coquitlam

COLLEGE Oregon

DRAFT 2021 Week 12 vs. Houston Texans The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC., recorded four solo tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Houston Texans. Game time. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ry2T0Kl4J1 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 27, 2022

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 2022 TACKLES 32

SACKS 1

INTs 0

BORN Montreal

COLLEGE Minnesota

DRAFT 2021 Week 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., did not play in the Washington Commanders' Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Houston Texans in Week 11. The Washington Commanders declared the following players as inactive:



No. 15 WR Dax Milne

No. 25 CB Benjamin St-Juste

No. 45 LB De’Jon Harris

No. 75 G Chris Paul

No. 99 DE Chase Young — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 27, 2022

David Onyemata New Orleans Saints 2022 TACKLES 14

SACKS 3.5

BORN Nigeria

COLLEGE Manitoba

DRAFT 2016 Week 12 vs. San Francisco 49ers The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded an assisted tackle, a quarterback hit, and a defended pass in the New Orleans Saints' 13-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Neville Gallimore Dallas Cowboys 2022 TACKLES 12

SACKS 1

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Oklahoma

DRAFT 2020 Week 12 vs. New York Giants Gallimore, a 25-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., played 23 snaps on defence and four plays on special teams in the Dallas Cowboys' 28-20 win against the New York Giants on U.S. Thanksgiving.

Nathan Shepherd New York Jets 2022 TACKLES 7

SACKS 1.5

BORN Ajax

COLLEGE Fort Hayes St.

DRAFT 2018 Week 12 vs. Chicago Bears The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., drew the start at defensive end for the second week in a row and recorded a pair of solo tackles and chipped in on a sack in the New York Jets' 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

Chase Claypool Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 39

YARDS 394

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Abbotsford

COLLEGE Notre Dame

DRAFT 2020 Week 12 vs. New York Jets The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC., had his most productive game with the Chicago Bears since he was acquired by them from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Claypool reeled in a pair of passes for 51 yards and played 38 snaps on offence in the Bears' 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. .@ChaseClaypool would not be denied



📺: #CHIvsNYJ on FOX pic.twitter.com/Bc3y66BD2Y — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 27, 2022

Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Calgary

COLLEGE Ole Miss

DRAFT 2022 Week 12 vs. Arizona Cardinals The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., recorded his third solo tackle of the season in the Los Angeles Chargers' 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Brent Urban Baltimore Ravens 2022 TACKLES 5

SACKS 0

BORN Mississauga

COLLEGE Virginia

DRAFT 2014 Week 12 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban recorded a solo tackle for the second week in a row in the Baltimore Ravens' 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nikola Kalinic Indianapolis Colts 2022 RECEPTIONS 0

YARDS 0

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE York

DRAFT Undrafted Week 12 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers The Toronto-born 25-year-old saw action with the Indianapolis Colts for the third straight week, logging six snaps on offence and seven on special teams in the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams 2022 TACKLES 5

SACKS 0

BORN Oakville

COLLEGE Brown

DRAFT Undrafted Week 12 vs. Kansas City Chiefs The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded a season-high three solo tackles in the Los Angeles Rams' 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Luiji Vilain Minnesota Vikings 2022 TACKLES 1

INTs 0

SACKS 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Wake Forest

DRAFT Undrafted Week 12 vs. New England Patriots The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was made inactive for the Minnesota Vikings in their 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on U.S. Thanksgiving. #NEvsMIN inactives pic.twitter.com/paIJv6LWdn — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 24, 2022

N'Keal Harry Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 4

YARDS 44

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE Arizona St.

DRAFT 2019 Week 12 vs. New York Jets The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., was listed as inactive for the Chicago Bears for the second week in a row in their 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Inactives for #CHIvsNYJ: pic.twitter.com/3kRps14DQs — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 27, 2022

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals 2022 TACKLES 1

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Penn State

DRAFT 2022 Week 12 vs. Los Angeles Chargers The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was not active for the Arizona Cardinals in their 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Inactives vs. Chargers pic.twitter.com/JKD0K8xfmN — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 27, 2022

John Metchie III Houston Texans 2022 RECEPTIONS -

YARDS -

TOUCHDOWNS -

BORN Taiwan

COLLEGE Alabama

DRAFT 2022 Metchie III to miss 2022 season Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners. .@D1__JW wearing this shirt today for his former @AlabamaFTBL teammate, John Metchie III, who is currently battling leukemia. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/MWBqlpFi7J — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2022

Alaric Jackson Los Angeles Rams 2022 GAMES 8

BORN Windsor

COLLEGE Iowa

DRAFT Undrafted Jackson to miss remainder of 2022 season The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is reported to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. Jackson appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of them. Rams LT Alaric Jackson is done for the season with blood clots.



Rams OL Chandler Brewer is having surgery today on his knee. He'll be out 4-6 weeks, Sean McVay says. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 15, 2022

Christian Covington Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 0

BORN Vancouver

COLLEGE Rice

DRAFT 2015 Covington suffers pec injury against 49ers The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., is reported to have suffered a torn pec injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers and may miss the remainder of the season. Jackson had appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles. DL Christian Covington has a torn pec, per Brandon Staley. He is likely done for the season, Staley said. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 15, 2022