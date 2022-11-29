1h ago

Canadians in the NFL: Panthers' Hubbard sets season-high in touches

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 12. The 23-year-old Alberta-born back set a season-high in touches against the Denver Broncos as he carried the ball 17 times for 65 yards in the Panthers' 23-10 win. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

NFL: Broncos 10, Panthers 23

Chuba Hubbard and Pat Surtain II
Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers

2022

  • RUSH
    41
  • YARDS
    176
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Edmonton
  • COLLEGE
    Okla. State
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 12 vs. Denver Broncos

Joshua Palmer
Josh Palmer

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    50
  • YARDS
    552
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    3
  • BORN
    Brampton
  • COLLEGE
    Tennessee
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 12 vs. Arizona Cardinals

The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., caught five passes for 56 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' narrow 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Jevon Holland and Rex Burkhead
Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins

2022

  • TACKLES
    42
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • INTs
    2
  • BORN
    Coquitlam
  • COLLEGE
    Oregon
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 12 vs. Houston Texans

The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC., recorded four solo tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Houston Texans. 

Benjamin St-Juste
Benjamin St-Juste

Washington Commanders

2022

  • TACKLES
    32
  • SACKS
    1
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Montreal
  • COLLEGE
    Minnesota
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons

The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., did not play in the Washington Commanders' Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Houston Texans in Week 11. 

David Onyemata and Elijah Mitchell
David Onyemata

New Orleans Saints

2022

  • TACKLES
    14
  • SACKS
    3.5
  • BORN
    Nigeria
  • COLLEGE
    Manitoba
  • DRAFT
    2016

Week 12 vs. San Francisco 49ers

The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded an assisted tackle, a quarterback hit, and a defended pass in the New Orleans Saints' 13-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. 

Neville Gallimore
Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys

2022

  • TACKLES
    12
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Oklahoma
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 12 vs. New York Giants

Gallimore, a 25-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., played 23 snaps on defence and four plays on special teams in the Dallas Cowboys' 28-20 win against the New York Giants on U.S. Thanksgiving. 

Sauce Gardner, Micheal Clemons and Nathan Shepherd
Nathan Shepherd

New York Jets

2022

  • TACKLES
    7
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • BORN
    Ajax
  • COLLEGE
    Fort Hayes St.
  • DRAFT
    2018

Week 12 vs. Chicago Bears

The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., drew the start at defensive end for the second week in a row and recorded a pair of solo tackles and chipped in on a sack in the New York Jets' 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears. 
Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    39
  • YARDS
    394
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Abbotsford
  • COLLEGE
    Notre Dame
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 12 vs. New York Jets

The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC., had his most productive game with the Chicago Bears since he was acquired by them from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Claypool reeled in a pair of passes for 51 yards and played 38 snaps on offence in the Bears' 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. 

Deane Leonard and Pharoh Cooper
Deane Leonard

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Calgary
  • COLLEGE
    Ole Miss
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 12 vs. Arizona Cardinals

The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., recorded his third solo tackle of the season in the Los Angeles Chargers' 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals. 
Brent Urban
Brent Urban

Baltimore Ravens

2022

  • TACKLES
    5
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Mississauga
  • COLLEGE
    Virginia
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 12 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban recorded a solo tackle for the second week in a row in the Baltimore Ravens' 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
Nikola Kalinic
Nikola Kalinic

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    0
  • YARDS
    0
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    York
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 12 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Toronto-born 25-year-old saw action with the Indianapolis Colts for the third straight week, logging six snaps on offence and seven on special teams in the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. 
Michael Hoecht
Michael Hoecht

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • TACKLES
    5
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Oakville
  • COLLEGE
    Brown
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 12 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded a season-high three solo tackles in the Los Angeles Rams' 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. 
Luiji Vilain
Luiji Vilain

Minnesota Vikings

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • INTs
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Wake Forest
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 12 vs. New England Patriots

The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was made inactive for the Minnesota Vikings in their 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on U.S. Thanksgiving. 

N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    4
  • YARDS
    44
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    Arizona St.
  • DRAFT
    2019

Week 12 vs. New York Jets

The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., was listed as inactive for the Chicago Bears for the second week in a row in their 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. 

Jesse Luketa
Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Penn State
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 12 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was not active for the Arizona Cardinals in their 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. 

John Metchie III
John Metchie III

Houston Texans

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    -
  • YARDS
    -
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    -
  • BORN
    Taiwan
  • COLLEGE
    Alabama
  • DRAFT
    2022

Metchie III to miss 2022 season

Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • GAMES
    8
  • BORN
    Windsor
  • COLLEGE
    Iowa
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Jackson to miss remainder of 2022 season

The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is reported to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. Jackson appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of them. 

Christian Covington
Christian Covington

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Vancouver
  • COLLEGE
    Rice
  • DRAFT
    2015

Covington suffers pec injury against 49ers

The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., is reported to have suffered a torn pec injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers and may miss the remainder of the season. Jackson had appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles. 

Carter O’Donnell
Carter O'Donnell

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • GAMES
    0
  • BORN
    Alberta
  • COLLEGE
    Alberta
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.   