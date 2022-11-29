1h ago
Canadians in the NFL: Panthers' Hubbard sets season-high in touches
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 12. The 23-year-old Alberta-born back set a season-high in touches against the Denver Broncos as he carried the ball 17 times for 65 yards in the Panthers' 23-10 win. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
NFL: Broncos 10, Panthers 23
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
2022
-
RUSH41
-
YARDS176
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNEdmonton
-
COLLEGEOkla. State
-
DRAFT2021
Week 12 vs. Denver Broncos
Josh Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS50
-
YARDS552
-
TOUCHDOWNS3
-
BORNBrampton
-
COLLEGETennessee
-
DRAFT2021
Week 12 vs. Arizona Cardinals
The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., caught five passes for 56 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' narrow 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
2022
-
TACKLES42
-
SACKS1.5
-
INTs2
-
BORNCoquitlam
-
COLLEGEOregon
-
DRAFT2021
Week 12 vs. Houston Texans
The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC., recorded four solo tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Houston Texans.
Game time. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ry2T0Kl4J1— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 27, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste
Washington Commanders
2022
-
TACKLES32
-
SACKS1
-
INTs0
-
BORNMontreal
-
COLLEGEMinnesota
-
DRAFT2021
Week 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons
The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., did not play in the Washington Commanders' Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Houston Texans in Week 11.
The Washington Commanders declared the following players as inactive:— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 27, 2022
No. 15 WR Dax Milne
No. 25 CB Benjamin St-Juste
No. 45 LB De’Jon Harris
No. 75 G Chris Paul
No. 99 DE Chase Young
David Onyemata
New Orleans Saints
2022
-
TACKLES14
-
SACKS3.5
-
BORNNigeria
-
COLLEGEManitoba
-
DRAFT2016
Week 12 vs. San Francisco 49ers
The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded an assisted tackle, a quarterback hit, and a defended pass in the New Orleans Saints' 13-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys
2022
-
TACKLES12
-
SACKS1
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEOklahoma
-
DRAFT2020
Week 12 vs. New York Giants
Gallimore, a 25-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., played 23 snaps on defence and four plays on special teams in the Dallas Cowboys' 28-20 win against the New York Giants on U.S. Thanksgiving.
Nathan Shepherd
New York Jets
2022
-
TACKLES7
-
SACKS1.5
-
BORNAjax
-
COLLEGEFort Hayes St.
-
DRAFT2018
Week 12 vs. Chicago Bears
Chase Claypool
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS39
-
YARDS394
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNAbbotsford
-
COLLEGENotre Dame
-
DRAFT2020
Week 12 vs. New York Jets
The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC., had his most productive game with the Chicago Bears since he was acquired by them from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Claypool reeled in a pair of passes for 51 yards and played 38 snaps on offence in the Bears' 31-10 loss to the New York Jets.
.@ChaseClaypool would not be denied— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 27, 2022
📺: #CHIvsNYJ on FOX pic.twitter.com/Bc3y66BD2Y
Deane Leonard
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNCalgary
-
COLLEGEOle Miss
-
DRAFT2022
Week 12 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Brent Urban
Baltimore Ravens
2022
-
TACKLES5
-
SACKS0
-
BORNMississauga
-
COLLEGEVirginia
-
DRAFT2014
Week 12 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Nikola Kalinic
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
RECEPTIONS0
-
YARDS0
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGEYork
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 12 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Michael Hoecht
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
TACKLES5
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOakville
-
COLLEGEBrown
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 12 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Luiji Vilain
Minnesota Vikings
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
INTs0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEWake Forest
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 12 vs. New England Patriots
The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was made inactive for the Minnesota Vikings in their 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on U.S. Thanksgiving.
#NEvsMIN inactives pic.twitter.com/paIJv6LWdn— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 24, 2022
N'Keal Harry
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS4
-
YARDS44
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGEArizona St.
-
DRAFT2019
Week 12 vs. New York Jets
The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., was listed as inactive for the Chicago Bears for the second week in a row in their 31-10 loss to the New York Jets.
Inactives for #CHIvsNYJ: pic.twitter.com/3kRps14DQs— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 27, 2022
Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEPenn State
-
DRAFT2022
Week 12 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was not active for the Arizona Cardinals in their 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Inactives vs. Chargers pic.twitter.com/JKD0K8xfmN— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 27, 2022
John Metchie III
Houston Texans
2022
-
RECEPTIONS-
-
YARDS-
-
TOUCHDOWNS-
-
BORNTaiwan
-
COLLEGEAlabama
-
DRAFT2022
Metchie III to miss 2022 season
Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.
.@D1__JW wearing this shirt today for his former @AlabamaFTBL teammate, John Metchie III, who is currently battling leukemia. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/MWBqlpFi7J— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2022
Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
GAMES8
-
BORNWindsor
-
COLLEGEIowa
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Jackson to miss remainder of 2022 season
The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is reported to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. Jackson appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of them.
Rams LT Alaric Jackson is done for the season with blood clots.— Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 15, 2022
Rams OL Chandler Brewer is having surgery today on his knee. He'll be out 4-6 weeks, Sean McVay says.
Christian Covington
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
BORNVancouver
-
COLLEGERice
-
DRAFT2015
Covington suffers pec injury against 49ers
The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., is reported to have suffered a torn pec injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers and may miss the remainder of the season. Jackson had appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles.
DL Christian Covington has a torn pec, per Brandon Staley. He is likely done for the season, Staley said.— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 15, 2022
Carter O'Donnell
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
GAMES0
-
BORNAlberta
-
COLLEGEAlberta
-
DRAFTUndrafted