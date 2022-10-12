Canadians in the NFL: Steelers' Claypool sets season-high in receptions, yards Abbotsford, BC, native Chase Claypool had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 5. The 24-year-old and former 49th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft recorded a season-high five receptions for 50 yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 3-38 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Abbotsford, BC, native Chase Claypool had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 5. The 24-year-old former 49th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft recorded a season-high five receptions for 50 yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Chase Claypool Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 RECEPTIONS 16

YARDS 129

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Abbotsford

COLLEGE Notre Dame

David Onyemata New Orleans Saints 2022 TACKLES 5

SACKS .5

BORN Nigeria

COLLEGE Manitoba

DRAFT 2016 Week 5 vs. Seattle Seahawks Onyemata, 23, recorded a tackle, a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery in the New Orleans Saints' 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The University of Manitoba product logged 34 defensive snaps and five snaps on special teams.

Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 1

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Calgary

COLLEGE Ole Miss

DRAFT 2022 Week 5 vs. Cleveland Browns Twenty-two-year-old Los Angeles Chargers rookie cornerback and former Calgary Dino Deane Leonard recorded his first NFL tackle in Week 5 when the Chargers defeated the Cleveland Browns 30-28.

Neville Gallimore Dallas Cowboys 2022 TACKLES 5

SACKS 1

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Oklahoma

DRAFT 2020 Week 5 vs. Los Angeles Rams Ottawa, Ont., native Neville Gallimore recorded a pair of tackles in the Dallas Cowboys' 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams for their fourth win in a row.

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers 2022 RECEPTIONS 17

YARDS 183

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Brampton

COLLEGE Tennessee

DRAFT 2021 Week 5 vs. Cleveland Browns Brampton, Ont. native Josh Palmer recorded three receptions for 24 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 30-28 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins 2022 TACKLES 18

SACKS 1.5

INTs 1

BORN Coquitlam

COLLEGE Oregon

DRAFT 2021 Week 5 vs. New York Jets Miami Dolphins safety and Coquitlam, BC, native Jevon Holland recorded a pair of tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 17-40 loss to the New York Jets.

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers 2022 RUSH 4

YARDS 28

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Edmonton

COLLEGE Okla. State

DRAFT 2021 Week 5 vs. San Francisco 49ers The Edmonton, Alta., native did not record a carry for the second straight week as the Carolina Panthers fell to the San Francisco 49ers 15-37. A product of Oklahoma State, Hubbard played 11 snaps on offence and 10 on special teams.

N'Keal Harry Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 0

YARDS 0

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE Arizona St.

DRAFT 2019 Harry, 24, was selected by the New England Patriots with the 31st overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Following three seasons with the Patriots, the Toronto, Ont., native was traded to the Chicago Bears. In 33 career games, the Arizona State product has amassed 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns. Prior to the start of the 2022 season, Harry was placed on IR. He is slated to make his return in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Penn State

DRAFT 2022 Week 5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles Ottawa-born linebacker Jesse Luketa was elevated to the Arizona Cardinals' active roster ahead of their Week 4 game. The Penn State product has since remained on the active roster, but was made inactive in the Cardinals' Week 5 17-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 2022 TACKLES 13

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Montreal

COLLEGE Minnesota

DRAFT 2021 Week 5 vs. Tennessee Titans The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., had a pair of tackles in the Washington Commanders' 17-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

John Metchie III Houston Texans 2022 RECEPTIONS -

YARDS -

TOUCHDOWNS -

BORN Taiwan

COLLEGE Alabama

DRAFT 2022 Metchie III to miss 2022 season Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

Christian Covington Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 2

SACKS 0

BORN Vancouver

COLLEGE Rice

DRAFT 2015 Week 5 vs. Cleveland Browns Covington, 28, recorded a pair of tackles in the Los Angeles Chargers' 30-28 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Brent Urban Baltimore Ravens 2022 TACKLES 2

SACKS 0

BORN Mississauga

COLLEGE Virginia

DRAFT 2014 Week 5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban recorded a pair of tackles and a defended pass in the Baltimore Ravens' 17-19 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Carter O'Donnell Indianapolis Colts 2022 GAMES 0

BORN Alberta

COLLEGE Alberta

DRAFT Undrafted 2022 O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.

Nathan Shepherd New York Jets 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

BORN Ajax

COLLEGE Fort Hayes St.

DRAFT 2018 Week 5 vs. Miami Dolphins The 28-year-old from Ajax Ont. logged 15 defensive snaps and saw action in four plays on 10 special teams plays in the New York Jets' 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Alaric Jackson Los Angeles Rams 2022 GAMES 5

BORN Windsor

COLLEGE Iowa

DRAFT Undrafted Week 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys The 24-year-old Windsor, Ont., native drew the start at right guard for the Los Angeles Rams in their 10-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

BORN Oakville

COLLEGE Brown

DRAFT Undrafted Week 5 vs. Dalllas Cowboys The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont. native played special teams for the Los Angeles Rams in their 10-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.