Oct 12, 2022
Canadians in the NFL: Steelers' Claypool sets season-high in receptions, yards
Abbotsford, BC, native Chase Claypool had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 5. The 24-year-old and former 49th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft recorded a season-high five receptions for 50 yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 3-38 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
Chase Claypool
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS16
-
YARDS129
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNAbbotsford
-
COLLEGENotre Dame
-
DRAFT2020
Week 5 vs. Buffalo Bills
David Onyemata
New Orleans Saints
2022
-
TACKLES5
-
SACKS.5
-
BORNNigeria
-
COLLEGEManitoba
-
DRAFT2016
Week 5 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Onyemata, 23, recorded a tackle, a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery in the New Orleans Saints' 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The University of Manitoba product logged 34 defensive snaps and five snaps on special teams.
Deane Leonard
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNCalgary
-
COLLEGEOle Miss
-
DRAFT2022
Week 5 vs. Cleveland Browns
Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys
2022
-
TACKLES5
-
SACKS1
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEOklahoma
-
DRAFT2020
Week 5 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Ottawa, Ont., native Neville Gallimore recorded a pair of tackles in the Dallas Cowboys' 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams for their fourth win in a row.
Josh Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS17
-
YARDS183
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNBrampton
-
COLLEGETennessee
-
DRAFT2021
Week 5 vs. Cleveland Browns
Brampton, Ont. native Josh Palmer recorded three receptions for 24 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 30-28 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
2022
-
TACKLES18
-
SACKS1.5
-
INTs1
-
BORNCoquitlam
-
COLLEGEOregon
-
DRAFT2021
Week 5 vs. New York Jets
Miami Dolphins safety and Coquitlam, BC, native Jevon Holland recorded a pair of tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 17-40 loss to the New York Jets.
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
2022
-
RUSH4
-
YARDS28
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNEdmonton
-
COLLEGEOkla. State
-
DRAFT2021
Week 5 vs. San Francisco 49ers
The Edmonton, Alta., native did not record a carry for the second straight week as the Carolina Panthers fell to the San Francisco 49ers 15-37. A product of Oklahoma State, Hubbard played 11 snaps on offence and 10 on special teams.
N'Keal Harry
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS0
-
YARDS0
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGEArizona St.
-
DRAFT2019
Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEPenn State
-
DRAFT2022
Week 5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Ottawa-born linebacker Jesse Luketa was elevated to the Arizona Cardinals' active roster ahead of their Week 4 game. The Penn State product has since remained on the active roster, but was made inactive in the Cardinals' Week 5 17-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Benjamin St-Juste
Washington Commanders
2022
-
TACKLES13
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNMontreal
-
COLLEGEMinnesota
-
DRAFT2021
Week 5 vs. Tennessee Titans
The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., had a pair of tackles in the Washington Commanders' 17-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
John Metchie III
Houston Texans
2022
-
RECEPTIONS-
-
YARDS-
-
TOUCHDOWNS-
-
BORNTaiwan
-
COLLEGEAlabama
-
DRAFT2022
Metchie III to miss 2022 season
Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.
Christian Covington
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES2
-
SACKS0
-
BORNVancouver
-
COLLEGERice
-
DRAFT2015
Week 5 vs. Cleveland Browns
Covington, 28, recorded a pair of tackles in the Los Angeles Chargers' 30-28 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Brent Urban
Baltimore Ravens
2022
-
TACKLES2
-
SACKS0
-
BORNMississauga
-
COLLEGEVirginia
-
DRAFT2014
Week 5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Carter O'Donnell
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
GAMES0
-
BORNAlberta
-
COLLEGEAlberta
-
DRAFTUndrafted
2022
Nathan Shepherd
New York Jets
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNAjax
-
COLLEGEFort Hayes St.
-
DRAFT2018
Week 5 vs. Miami Dolphins
Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
GAMES5
-
BORNWindsor
-
COLLEGEIowa
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys
Michael Hoecht
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOakville
-
COLLEGEBrown
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 5 vs. Dalllas Cowboys
Luiji Vilain
Minnesota Vikings
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
INTs0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEWake Forest
-
DRAFTUndrafted