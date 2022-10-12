Oct 12, 2022

Canadians in the NFL: Steelers' Claypool sets season-high in receptions, yards

Abbotsford, BC, native Chase Claypool had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 5. The 24-year-old and former 49th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft recorded a season-high five receptions for 50 yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 3-38 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool , Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    16
  • YARDS
    129
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Abbotsford
  • COLLEGE
    Notre Dame
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 5 vs. Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints

2022

  • TACKLES
    5
  • SACKS
    .5
  • BORN
    Nigeria
  • COLLEGE
    Manitoba
  • DRAFT
    2016

Week 5 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Onyemata, 23, recorded a tackle, a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery in the New Orleans Saints' 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The University of Manitoba product logged 34 defensive snaps and five snaps on special teams. 

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Calgary
  • COLLEGE
    Ole Miss
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 5 vs. Cleveland Browns

Twenty-two-year-old Los Angeles Chargers rookie cornerback and former Calgary Dino Deane Leonard recorded his first NFL tackle in Week 5 when the Chargers defeated the Cleveland Browns 30-28. 
Dallas Cowboys

2022

  • TACKLES
    5
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Oklahoma
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 5 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Ottawa, Ont., native Neville Gallimore recorded a pair of tackles in the Dallas Cowboys' 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams for their fourth win in a row. 

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    17
  • YARDS
    183
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Brampton
  • COLLEGE
    Tennessee
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 5 vs. Cleveland Browns

 Brampton, Ont. native Josh Palmer recorded three receptions for 24 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 30-28 win over the Cleveland Browns. 

Miami Dolphins

2022

  • TACKLES
    18
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • INTs
    1
  • BORN
    Coquitlam
  • COLLEGE
    Oregon
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 5 vs. New York Jets

Miami Dolphins safety and Coquitlam, BC, native Jevon Holland recorded a pair of tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 17-40 loss to the New York Jets.  

Carolina Panthers

2022

  • RUSH
    4
  • YARDS
    28
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Edmonton
  • COLLEGE
    Okla. State
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 5 vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Edmonton, Alta., native did not record a carry for the second straight week as the Carolina Panthers fell to the San Francisco 49ers 15-37. A product of Oklahoma State, Hubbard played 11 snaps on offence and 10 on special teams. 

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    0
  • YARDS
    0
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    Arizona St.
  • DRAFT
    2019
Harry, 24, was selected by the New England Patriots with the 31st overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Following three seasons with the Patriots, the Toronto, Ont., native was traded to the Chicago Bears. In 33 career games, the Arizona State product has amassed 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns. Prior to the start of the 2022 season, Harry was placed on IR. He is slated to make his return in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. 
Arizona Cardinals

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Penn State
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Ottawa-born linebacker Jesse Luketa was elevated to the Arizona Cardinals' active roster ahead of their Week 4 game. The Penn State product has since remained on the active roster, but was made inactive in the Cardinals' Week 5 17-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Washington Commanders

2022

  • TACKLES
    13
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Montreal
  • COLLEGE
    Minnesota
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 5 vs. Tennessee Titans

The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., had a pair of tackles in the Washington Commanders' 17-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans. 

Houston Texans

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    -
  • YARDS
    -
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    -
  • BORN
    Taiwan
  • COLLEGE
    Alabama
  • DRAFT
    2022

Metchie III to miss 2022 season

Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

 

 

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    2
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Vancouver
  • COLLEGE
    Rice
  • DRAFT
    2015

Week 5 vs. Cleveland Browns

Covington, 28, recorded a pair of tackles in the Los Angeles Chargers' 30-28 win over the Cleveland Browns. 

Baltimore Ravens

2022

  • TACKLES
    2
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Mississauga
  • COLLEGE
    Virginia
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban recorded a pair of tackles and a defended pass in the Baltimore Ravens' 17-19 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. 
Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • GAMES
    0
  • BORN
    Alberta
  • COLLEGE
    Alberta
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.   
New York Jets

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ajax
  • COLLEGE
    Fort Hayes St.
  • DRAFT
    2018

Week 5 vs. Miami Dolphins

The 28-year-old from Ajax Ont. logged 15 defensive snaps and saw action in four plays on 10 special teams plays in the New York Jets' 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. 
Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • GAMES
    5
  • BORN
    Windsor
  • COLLEGE
    Iowa
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys

The 24-year-old Windsor, Ont., native drew the start at right guard for the Los Angeles Rams in their 10-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. 
Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Oakville
  • COLLEGE
    Brown
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 5 vs. Dalllas Cowboys

The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont. native played special teams for the Los Angeles Rams in their 10-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. 
Minnesota Vikings

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Wake Forest
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 5 vs. Chicago Bears

The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was listed as the third outside linebacker on the Minnesota Vikings' roster when they defeated the Chicago Bears 29-22. 