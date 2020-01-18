Canadians Howden, Drury finish 1-2 in skicross at Nakiska World Cup

NAKISKA, Alta. — Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C., finished in first place at a skicross World Cup on Saturday, leading a 1-2 Canadian finish at the event.

Toronto's Kevin Drury finished second while Daniel Bohnacker of Germany was third.

Olympic silver medallist Brittany Phelan of Mont Tremblant, Que., finished second in the women's race.

Sandra Naeslund of Sweden was first while Fanny Smith of Switzerland was third.