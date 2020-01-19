LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Canada's Nathan Young and Laura Nagy of Hungary teamed up to defeat Sweden and Denmark 11-5 in mixed doubles curling at the Youth Olympic Games on Sunday.

Emily Deschenes of Greely, Ont., also won her round-of-48 mixed doubles curling match, beating Brazil and New Zealand with her Spanish partner Oriol Gasto Jimenez.

Canada also won in men's hockey Sunday, beating Denmark 6-0 in the preliminary round finale to book a spot in the semifinals. Antonin Verreault of Saint-Jerome, Que., paced Canada's offence with two goals and an assist.

Calgary's Hallie Clarke finished 12th in women's skeleton while Emma Johnsen, also of Calgary, placed 17th in women's bobsled.

Canadians Stephane Tremblay and Noah Rolseth finished 30th and 36th respectively in the men's individual ski jumping final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2020.