Candace Parker joined the Chicago Sky hoping to lead her hometown team to their first WNBA title.

On Sunday, they accomplished that feat with an 80-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to capture the championship series 3-1.

Parker, now a two-time WNBA champion after winning her first title with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016, scored 16 points in the clinching game.

Allie Quigley scored 26 points to lead the Sky attack in Game 4.

Courtney Vandersloot finished a rebound short of a triple-double for the Sky as she posted 10 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds in the win.