Could Gareth Bale return to his hometown?

BBC Sport Wales' Rob Phillips reports Championship side Cardiff City are stepping up their pursuit of the 32-year-old free-agent winger.

The Wales international, fresh off of helping his country qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 64 years, is out of contract upon the expiration of his Real Madrid contract. A product of the Southampton academy, Bale spent the past eight seasons with Los Blancos, winning 16 trophies including five Champions League titles.

Phillips notes that Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman is leading negotiations with the player.

While Bale could likely sign a deal with a Premier League club or a team in another big league, the Bluebirds could offer guaranteed playing time in the months leading up to the World Cup with that being Bale's first priority. Though money could prove to be a sticking point, though, with Bale coming off of a £600,000-per-week contract with Real and Cardiff unable to offer anything close to that amount.

A number of other clubs are expected to be in the frame for Bale with another former team, Tottenham Hotspur, not among them.

Cardiff finished 18th in the Championship last season, 22 points behind Luton Town for the final playoff spot. The Bluebirds last played in the Premier League in 2018-2019.