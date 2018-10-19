Following a rough 45-10 loss the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, the Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.

Current quarterback coach and former NFL pivot Byron Leftwich will take over as the new OC and play-caller.

Arizona managed only 223 yards of offence and committed three turnovers in the blowout loss. They sit in last place in the NFC with a 1-6 record and have scored just 92 points this season, the third fewest in the NFL.

The 46-year-old was in his first season with the Cards after spending last season with the Denver Broncos.

This is the second season Leftwich, 38, has served as the team's QB coach.