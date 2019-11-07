MONTREAL — Midfielder Stefan Karajovanovic had a goal and an assist to lead the Carleton Ravens to a 2-0 win over the St. Francis Xavier X-Men in the opening quarterfinal of the U Sports men's soccer championship on Thursday.

Gabriel Bitar also scored for the Ontario champions in a game played in wet, snowy conditions.

"We played a good second half, but there is room for improvement," Carleton coach Kwesi Loney said. "We were not happy with our first 45 minutes of play, but we regrouped at the half and were much better in the second part of the game."

Carleton will face UQTR in the semis after the Patriotes beat the UBC Thunderbirds 1-0 in the second quarterfinal.

Gabriel Wiethaeuper-Balbionotti scored the lone goal for UQTR.

Meanwhile, Cape Breton advanced to the semifinals with a 4-1 win over Calgary.

Charlie Waters led the Capers with three goals, all in the second half, and also assisted on Cory Bent's marker.

Decklin Mahmi scored for Calgary.

Cape Breton awaits the winner of a match later Thursday between York and Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.