Sky Blue FC midfielder Carli Lloyd will miss the upcoming NWSL Challenge Cup due to a knee injury.

She sustained the injury during the off-season and has been rehabbing. In 14 games last season, the 37-year-old scored eight goals and one assist.

“It’s unfortunate that Carli has suffered this injury,” said Head Coach Freya Coombe. “We have been talking throughout the preseason and remained hopeful about her return. We’ll continue to support her throughout the recovery process. Right now, I’m excited about the opportunity that our younger players and new signings have to step up, and I have full confidence in this squad.”

“I have unfortunately picked up an injury while I was at home training,” said Lloyd. “I was optimistic about being able to return in time for the NWSL Challenge Cup, but my injury is going to require more time to recover. I am disappointed I will not be able to compete with my teammates, but I will be cheering them on! The NWSL Challenge Cup is going to be an exciting tournament and will allow all players to play games this season. I look forward to continuing my recovery, and I am excited to get back on the field when I am ready.”

The NWSL Challenge Cup tournament runs from June 27 - July 26 in Utah.