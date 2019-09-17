Sens Ice Chips: Smith has players on edge with post-practice quizzes

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenceman Fredrik Claesson to a one-year, two-way deal, the team announced Tuesday.

The contract will be worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $100,000 at the AHL level with a $200,000 guarantee.

"Fredrik adds a veteran presence to our blue line," said general manager Don Waddell in a news release. "This signing helps improve our defensive depth."

The 26-year-old registered six points (two goals, four assists) in 37 games at the NHL level last season for the New York Rangers.

Claesson spent the first three seasons of his career in Ottawa with the Senators. He was selected in the fifth round (No. 126 overall) by the Sens in the 2011 NHL Draft.