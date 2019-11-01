Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera says that he has no regrets with the way his team handled Cam Newton's health this season.

After appearing in the team's first two games, the 30-year-old quarterback has not played since and the team announced on Friday that Newton was headed to Green Bay to meet with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson.

Ron Rivera on whether Panthers would have done anything differently in Weeks 1-2 when Cam Newton played: "Based on what we knew at the time, no. ... I thought the things that we did and listening to the doctors and listening to the player, no." — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 1, 2019

"Based on what we knew at the time, no," Rivera said of whether or not he would have changed how he handled Newton. "...I thought the things that we and listening to the doctors and listening to the player, no."

After starting the season at 0-2, the Panthers have won four of their last five and remain in the NFC wild-card hunt with Kyle Allen at QB.

The team visits the Tenneesee Titans (4-4) on Sunday.