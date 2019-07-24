Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said the team will monitor quarterback Cam Newton's reps in training camp but the team believes the quarterback is ready to go.

"All of his reps will be monitored, they'll be scripted out, and we'll just follow that pattern as we go through it," Rivera told reporters at Panthers training camp Wednesday. "There will be a count. Obviously they're going to pay attention to the reps and see how he is next morning."

"We believe he's ready to roll. He had a good off-season, he had a good break from what we're being told. The proof will be in the pudding."

Newton underwent off-season shoulder surgery in January after missing the final two games of last season with the injury.