Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been ruled out for today's game versus the Detroit Lions.

Teddy Bridgewater will not play against Lionshttps://t.co/ZgqJijjjoj — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 22, 2020

Bridgewater has been dealing with a knee injury he suffered in Carolina's loss last week to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, P.J. Walker has been tabbed to start Sunday in place of Bridgewater.

PJ Walker will start for Carolina today vs. Detroit, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2020

