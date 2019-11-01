Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's sprained left foot is not getting better and he will visit specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay.

Newton hasn't played a game since Week 3 after he hurt his foot during the preseason against the New England Patriots and playing through the injury for two games.

The 30-year-old struggled in both two games, throwing zero touchdowns with three turnovers as the Panthers lost both games.

Newton was not at practice the last two days. He rehabbed off to the side at practice last week and travelled with the team to San Francisco and went through his rehab routine during pregame warm-ups.

“I spent a long time speaking with Cam this week and he’s done everything he possibly can in his rehab process to get his foot to 100 percent,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “Unfortunately, we haven’t reached that point. The next step is for him to go see Dr. Anderson and gather more information.”