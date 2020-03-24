The Carolina Panthers officially released quarterback Cam Newton Tuesday, the team announced.

"Cam has meant a lot to this organization and the Carolinas," Panthers GM Marty Hurney said. "Everyone saw his performances on the field. I had the privilege of seeing how hard he worked off the field, and his commitment to this team when no one was watching. He's the ultimate competitor and it physically hurts him to lose. He willed this team to victory on many occasions and will always be considered one of the greatest players in the history of this franchise. His contributions to this team, this community and the game of football will leave a lasting impact on our organization."

The Panthers gave Newton's representatives permission to seek a trade last week after signing free agent Teddy Bridgewater to a multi-year deal to become their new starting quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Panthers tried to send Newton the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers.

Prior to his release, Newton had a physical in Atlanta with both his foot and shoulder "checking out well," per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 30-year-old quarterback was limited to just two games in 2019 because of a foot injury. The year before that he threw for 3,395 yards and 24 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions.

Newton has spent the last nine seasons under centre in Carolina after being selected No. 1 overall by the team out of the University of Auburn in the 2011 NFL Draft.

When Newton is officially released, he will join another former No. 1 overall draft pick QB, Jameis Winston, on the open market.