The Carolina Panthers have officially ruled out Cam Newton to play in Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with a foot injury.  

Kyle Allen will make the start on the road for the 0-2 Panthers.

Newton aggravated his pre-season foot injury in last Thursday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  

The 30-year-old has not thrown a touchdown in his two starts this season and has one interception in 89 pass attempts.  He has thrown for 572 yards with a 56.2 completion percentage.
 