The Carolina Panthers have officially ruled out Cam Newton to play in Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with a foot injury.

Kyle Allen will make the start on the road for the 0-2 Panthers.

Panthers officially ruled out QB Cam Newton due to his foot injury, meaning Carolina QB Kyle Allen will start Sunday vs Cardinals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2019

Newton aggravated his pre-season foot injury in last Thursday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 30-year-old has not thrown a touchdown in his two starts this season and has one interception in 89 pass attempts. He has thrown for 572 yards with a 56.2 completion percentage.

