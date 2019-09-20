Rivera walks out of news conference after repeated questions about Newton's status

The Carolina Panthers have officially ruled Cam Newton out of Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with a foot injury.

Kyle Allen will make the start on the road for the 0-2 Panthers.

Newton aggravated his pre-season foot injury in last Thursday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 30-year-old has not thrown a touchdown in his two starts this season and has one interception in 89 pass attempts. He has thrown for 572 yards with a 56.2 completion percentage.

