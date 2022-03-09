Carson Wentz is on the move again.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Indianapolis Colts are trading the 29-year-old quarterback to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a package of picks.

Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KYb7rj5ozw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

The deal comes less than a year after the Colts acquired Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2022 first-round pick and a 2021 third-round selection.

The Commanders will absorb the remainder of Wentz's contract. The North Dakota State product has three years remaining on a four-year, $128 million deal signed with the Eagles.

In his sole season with the Colts, Wentz started all 17 games for the team. He threw for 3,563 yards on 322-for-516 passing with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Wentz struggled mightily in the team's Week 18 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars where a win would have clinched a playoff spot. He threw for 185 yards with a TD and a pick and lost a fumble in a 26-11 loss.

He heads into his seventh NFL season. Wentz was a member of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII-winning team, but did not feature in the postseason after having incurred a season-ending knee injury that December.

The Commanders started three different QBs last season after opening day starter Ryan Fitzpatrick incurred a season-ending injury during Week 1. Taylor Heinecke started 15 games and Garrett Gilbert started the other. Kyle Allen also saw time at pivot.