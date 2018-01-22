Duron Carter is staying in Saskatchewan for another season.

The Roughriders announced they've signed the 26-year-old CFL All-Star to a one-year contract extension.

In his first season with the Roughriders, Carter had 73 receptions for 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns. Carter also spent time at defensive back for Saskatchewan, where he started one game and finished with nine tackles and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

On special teams, Carter had 15 punt returns for 112 yards and two missed-field goal attempts for 30 yards. Carter also returned a missed convert 113 yards for two points.

The Ohio State product was named the Roughriders' Most Outstanding Player last year as well as being named a CFL and West Division All-Star.

In four years in the CFL - the first three with the Montreal Alouettes, Carter has 258 receptions for 3,920 yards and 25 touchdowns.