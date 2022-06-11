The Shawinigan Cataractes are going to the Memorial Cup.

Pierrick Dube’s unassisted goal 40 seconds into overtime on Saturday capped off a spirited comeback at Eastlink Centre and eliminated the Charlottetown Islanders in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League President Cup final.

Three of the Cataractes’ victories in the series came in overtime.

The Islanders had built a 3-1 second-period lead on a pair of goals by Jakub Brabenec and a single by William Trudeau. But the Cataractes battled back with goals from Mavrik Bourque, Olivier Nadeau and Dube, who tied the game 3-3 at 10:38 of the third to force overtime.

Xavier Bourgault had two assists in the win, while Luke Cormier had two assists for the Islanders. Charlottetown outshot Shawinigan 36-25.

Shawinigan will now represent the QMJHL in the 102nd Memorial Cup championship, which goes June 20-29 at TD Station in Saint John, N.B.