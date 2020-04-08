1h ago
Catch 30-plus Championship Games on Champions Live Here Weekend
Each year, TSN delivers 60+ iconic championship sporting events to Canadian viewers, and this weekend, the network showcases a collection of the most memorable moments in recent memory on Champions Live Here Weekend.
Akil Thomas tucking in the late-third period goal to win the World Juniors; Megan Rapinoe thrusting the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy high into the air; Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard’s title-winning embrace; Bianca Andreescu collapsing on to the Arthur Ashe Stadium court in exhaustion and elation; Tiger Woods’ iconic victory fist pump at Augusta – these are just a few recent moments that have gone down in sports history, and Canada’s Sports Leader is giving fans the chance to experience them all in one weekend.
Each year, TSN delivers 60+ iconic championship sporting events to Canadian viewers, and this weekend, the network showcases a collection of the most memorable moments in recent memory on CHAMPIONS LIVE HERE WEEKEND.
Featuring more than 30 trophy-raising moments from around the world of sports, TSN’s CHAMPIONS LIVE HERE WEEKEND begins with a re-broadcast of Patrick Mahomes’ epic comeback in SUPER BOWL LIV on Saturday, April 11 at 11:30 a.m. ET on TSN4 and TSN5, and also features the conclusion of the network’s #MastersRewind coverage.
CHAMPIONS LIVE HERE WEEKEND culminates on Sunday, April 12 with the Toronto Raptors history-making NBA FINALS victory at 8 p.m. ET on TSN.
Champions Live Here Weekend
|Event
|Time (ET)
|TSN Network
|Saturday April 11
|Super Bowl LIV: 49ers vs Chiefs
|11:30am
|TSN4/5
|2020 Canadian Tire National Skating Championship: Gala
|1pm
|TSN3
|2019 Pioneer Hi-Bred World Men's Curling Championship
|2pm
|TSN1
|WNBA Finals: Game 5 - Sun vs. Mystics
|2pm
|TSN2
|Masters Rewind: 2004 Masters Final Round
|2:30pm
|TSN4/5
|2019 MLS Cup: Seattle vs. Toronto FC
|3pm
|TSN3
|2019 World Women's Curling Championship
|5pm
|TSN1
|2016 EURO Final - Portugal vs. France
|5pm
|TSN3
|Masters Rewind: 2011 Masters Final Round
|6pm
|TSN5
|2018 FIFA World Cup: France vs. Croatia
|7pm
|TSN3
|2020 Tim Horton's Brier
|8pm
|TSN1
|UFC 229 Reloaded
|8pm
|TSN2
|2019 FIFA Women's World Cup: USA vs. Netherlands
|9:30pm
|TSN3
|Top Rank Boxing: Crawford vs. Khan
|11pm
|TSN2
|Sunday April 12
|Top Rank Boxing: Mayweather vs. Pacquiao
|Midnight
|TSN2
|NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500
|8am
|TSN2
|PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open Final
|9:30am
|TSN5
|2019 Spengler Cup: Final
|10am
|TSN1
|2019 Australian Open: Women's Final
|10am
|TSN4
|2020 Winter X Games
|11am
|TSN3
|2019 IIHF World Women's Championship
|12:30pm
|TSN1
|2019 Wimbledon Tennis: Gentlemen's Championship
|12:30pm
|TSN4
|Masters Rewind: 2019 Masters Final Round
|12:30pm
|TSN5
|NCAA Football National Championship: Clemson vs. LSU
|1pm
|TSN3
|2019 Formula One: United States Grand Prix
|2:30pm
|TSN5
|2019 Grey Cup
|5pm
|TSN3
|2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts
|5pm
|TSN2
|2020 IIHF World Junior Championship: Gold Medal
|5:30pm
|TSN1
|2019 US Open Tennis: Women's Final
|6pm
|TSN4
|2018 CP Womens Open: Final Round
|6pm
|TSN5
|2019 NBA Finals: Game Six - Toronto vs. Golden State
|8pm
|TSN Network/TSN2