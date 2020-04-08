Akil Thomas tucking in the late-third period goal to win the World Juniors; Megan Rapinoe thrusting the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy high into the air; Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard’s title-winning embrace; Bianca Andreescu collapsing on to the Arthur Ashe Stadium court in exhaustion and elation; Tiger Woods’ iconic victory fist pump at Augusta – these are just a few recent moments that have gone down in sports history, and Canada’s Sports Leader is giving fans the chance to experience them all in one weekend.

Each year, TSN delivers 60+ iconic championship sporting events to Canadian viewers, and this weekend, the network showcases a collection of the most memorable moments in recent memory on CHAMPIONS LIVE HERE WEEKEND.

Featuring more than 30 trophy-raising moments from around the world of sports, TSN’s CHAMPIONS LIVE HERE WEEKEND begins with a re-broadcast of Patrick Mahomes’ epic comeback in SUPER BOWL LIV on Saturday, April 11 at 11:30 a.m. ET on TSN4 and TSN5, and also features the conclusion of the network’s #MastersRewind coverage.

CHAMPIONS LIVE HERE WEEKEND culminates on Sunday, April 12 with the Toronto Raptors history-making NBA FINALS victory at 8 p.m. ET on TSN.