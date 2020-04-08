Akil Thomas tucking in the late-third period goal to win the World Juniors; Megan Rapinoe thrusting the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy high into the air; Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard’s title-winning embrace; Bianca Andreescu collapsing on to the Arthur Ashe Stadium court in exhaustion and elation; Tiger Woods’ iconic victory fist pump at Augusta – these are just a few recent moments that have gone down in sports history, and Canada’s Sports Leader is giving fans the chance to experience them all in one weekend.

Each year, TSN delivers 60+ iconic championship sporting events to Canadian viewers, and this weekend, the network showcases a collection of the most memorable moments in recent memory on CHAMPIONS LIVE HERE WEEKEND.

Featuring more than 30 trophy-raising moments from around the world of sports, TSN’s CHAMPIONS LIVE HERE WEEKEND begins with a re-broadcast of Patrick Mahomes’ epic comeback in SUPER BOWL LIV on Saturday, April 11 at 11:30 a.m. ET on TSN4 and TSN5, and also features the conclusion of the network’s #MastersRewind coverage.

CHAMPIONS LIVE HERE WEEKEND culminates on Sunday, April 12 with the Toronto Raptors history-making NBA FINALS victory at 8 p.m. ET on TSN.

 

Champions Live Here Weekend

Event Time (ET) TSN Network
Saturday April 11    
Super Bowl LIV: 49ers vs Chiefs 11:30am TSN4/5
2020 Canadian Tire National Skating Championship: Gala 1pm TSN3
2019 Pioneer Hi-Bred World Men's Curling Championship 2pm TSN1
WNBA Finals: Game 5 - Sun vs. Mystics 2pm TSN2
Masters Rewind: 2004 Masters Final Round 2:30pm TSN4/5
2019 MLS Cup: Seattle vs. Toronto FC 3pm TSN3
2019 World Women's Curling Championship 5pm TSN1
2016 EURO Final - Portugal vs. France 5pm TSN3
Masters Rewind: 2011 Masters Final Round 6pm TSN5
2018 FIFA World Cup: France vs. Croatia 7pm TSN3
2020 Tim Horton's Brier 8pm TSN1
UFC 229 Reloaded 8pm TSN2
2019 FIFA Women's World Cup: USA vs. Netherlands 9:30pm TSN3
Top Rank Boxing: Crawford vs. Khan 11pm TSN2
Sunday April 12    
Top Rank Boxing: Mayweather vs. Pacquiao Midnight TSN2
NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 8am TSN2
PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open Final 9:30am TSN5
2019 Spengler Cup: Final 10am TSN1
2019 Australian Open: Women's Final 10am TSN4
2020 Winter X Games 11am TSN3
2019 IIHF World Women's Championship 12:30pm TSN1
2019 Wimbledon Tennis: Gentlemen's Championship 12:30pm TSN4
Masters Rewind: 2019 Masters Final Round 12:30pm TSN5
NCAA Football National Championship: Clemson vs. LSU 1pm TSN3
2019 Formula One: United States Grand Prix 2:30pm TSN5
2019 Grey Cup 5pm TSN3
2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts 5pm TSN2
2020 IIHF World Junior Championship: Gold Medal 5:30pm TSN1
2019 US Open Tennis: Women's Final 6pm TSN4
2018 CP Womens Open: Final Round 6pm TSN5
2019 NBA Finals: Game Six - Toronto vs. Golden State 8pm TSN Network/TSN2

 