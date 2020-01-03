Primeau makes 20 saves, Rocket blank Phantoms for third straight win

LAVAL, Que. — Cayden Primeau stopped all 20 shots his way as the Laval Rocket blanked the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-0 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Primeau's second career AHL shutout helped Laval pick up its third win in a row.

Jake Evans, Charles Hudon, Evan McEneny and Xavier Ouellet scored for the Rocket (18-14-4), AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

Jean-Francois Berube stopped 30-of-34 shots for the Phantoms (12-17-5), who are on a five-game slide.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020