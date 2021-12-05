TORONTO — Jean-Sebastien Dea scored twice and Cayden Primeau stopped 34 pucks to lead the Laval Rocket past the Toronto Marlies 5-1 in the AHL Sunday.

Danick Martel and Brandon Gignac had a goal and an assist apiece for Laval (9-9-2). Alex Belzile also scored.

Brett Seney, with his ninth of the campaign, was the lone scorer for the Marlies (9-6-2), which got 22 saves from Petr Mrazek.

Toronto outshot Laval 35-27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2021.