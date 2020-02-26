56m ago
Primeau stops 27 shots, Rocket beat AHL Senators
The Canadian Press
BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Nikita Jevpalovs had a pair of goals as the Laval Rocket downed the Belleville Senators 4-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.
Cayden Primeau made 27 saves, and Charles Hudon and Laurent Dauphin rounded out the scoring for the Rocket (26-23-8).
Joseph LaBate opened up a 1-0 lead for the Senators (35-17-5) with the only goal of the first period before Laval reeled off four straight.
Joey Daccord stopped 30-of-32 shots for Belleville.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2020.