Paquette puts up three points, Rocket roll to win over Phantoms

LAVAL, Que. — Cedric Paquette scored twice and notched an assist, powering the Laval Rocket to a 5-1 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in American Hockey League play on Friday.

Jean-Sebastian Dea had a goal and a helper, and Jean-Christophe Beaudin, Danick Martel both scored for the Rocket (29-21-4).

The Phantoms (22-27-10) knotted the score at 1-1 when Garrett Wilson scored the visiting side's lone goal on a power play 17:05 into the first period.

Lehigh Valley went 1-for-5 with the man advantage and Laval was 1-for-7.

Kevin Poulin made 26 saves for the Rocket, who improved to 19-17-3 at Place Bell this season.

Felix Sandstrom stopped 30-of-35 shots for the Phantoms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.