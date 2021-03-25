Celtic's longest tenured player and captain is headed for the exit door.

After 14 seasons, Scott Brown will leave the Bhoys at season's end, having signed a pre-contract agreement to become a player-coach with Aberdeen.

"It is a huge decision to leave this magnificent club, which has been such a massive part of my life for so long, but this is a new opportunity for me and a new chapter," the 35-year-old Brown told Celtic's website. "Celtic will never leave me and the club will forever be in my heart."

A native of Dunfermline, Scotland, Brown joined Celtic in 2007 from Hibernian.

In 14 seasons with Celtic, Brown has made 612 appearances across all competitions, scoring 46 goals.

With the Hoops, Brown has amassed a cabinet full of silverware. He has won 10 Scottish Premiership titles, six League Cups and six Scottish Cups.

New Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass says he's excited for Brown's arrival.

"The opportunity to bring a player of Scott's calibre, a leader who has more European appearances for Celtic than any other player, is a huge coup for me and for Aberdeen," Glass said. "A born competitor, with a strong appetite to win, his hands-on approach and desire to nurture will hugely benefit the development of the young, emerging talent we have here. Scott will be a big part of my coaching team and whilst his impact will undoubtedly be felt on the pitch where I believe he still has much to give, I am looking forward to assisting his transition into coaching."

Internationally, Brown made 55 appearances for Scotland from 2005 to 2017.