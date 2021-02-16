MONTREAL — CF Montreal has signed American forward Erik Hurtado to a deal for the 2021 season with an option for 2022.

Selected fifth overall by the Vancouver Whitecaps in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft, the 30-year-old Hurtado has 19 goals in 133 career games.

Hurtado spent the last two years with Sporting Kansas City, registering seven goals in 28 games.

Kansas City acquired the five-foot-10, 175-pound Hurtado in a trade with the Whitecaps after the 2018 season.

Hurtado also spent time with Norwegian first division club Mjondalen on loan in 2015.

"We are happy with the acquisition of Erik," CF Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. "He's a versatile player with many seasons of experience in MLS. As he was available, we took this opportunity to add him to our squad."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021.