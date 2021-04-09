MONTRÉAL (April 9, 2021) – CF Montréal and TSN Radio 690 announced today an extension of their radio broadcast rights agreement, which sees TSN 690 continue as the team’s English-language radio home for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

TSN 690 delivers live coverage of all 34 MLS regular season matches, featuring comprehensive pre-game and post-game shows. CF Montréal kicks off the season against Toronto FC on Saturday, April 17 at 2 p.m. ET, live from the team’s temporary home in Miami.

Calling all the action for CF Montréal matches are play-by-play commentator Joey Alfieri and analyst and former Club striker Grant Needham.

As part of the newly extended agreement, TSN 690 delivers extensive interviews with players and team personnel, as well as a multitude of player profiles.

TSN 690 is available on AM 690 in the Montréal area and in HD, online at TSN690.ca, as well as via the TSN and iHeartRadio apps.