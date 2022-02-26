13m ago
CF Montréal and Choinière agree to two-year extension
CF Montréal announced Saturday that Mathieu Choinière and the team have agreed to a two-year contract extension for the 2023 and 2024 seasons with an option for 2025.
TSN.ca Staff
CF Montréal announced Saturday that Mathieu Choinière and the team have agreed to a two-year contract extension for the 2023 and 2024 seasons with an option for 2025.
“We are happy that Mathieu continues with us,” said CF Montréal Sporting Director Olivier Renard via press release.
Choinière played 26 matches, including 24 starts, scoring twice in his 1,992 minutes on the pitch in 2021. In five seasons in MLS, he has earned 30 starts in 48 games played and logged 2,755 minutes of game time.