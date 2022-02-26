CF Montréal announced Saturday that Mathieu Choinière and the team have agreed to a two-year contract extension for the 2023 and 2024 seasons with an option for 2025.

“We are happy that Mathieu continues with us,” said CF Montréal Sporting Director Olivier Renard via press release.

Choinière, who recently turned 23, has been with the Club for over a decade, having joined the Academy in 2011. He was the first player to feature for the U13, U14, U16, U18 and U19 squads prior to joining the first team in MLS in 2018.

Choinière played 26 matches, including 24 starts, scoring twice in his 1,992 minutes on the pitch in 2021. In five seasons in MLS, he has earned 30 starts in 48 games played and logged 2,755 minutes of game time.