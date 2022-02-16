MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed American goalkeeper Logan Ketterer to a one-year deal Wednesday.

The Major League Soccer club said the agreement also includes option years in 2023 and 2024.

“We were looking for another goalkeeper and Logan has the profile we were looking for with experience in MLS and USL,” CF Montréal Sporting Director Olivier Renard said in a statement. “We are happy to welcome him to the team."curling

Ketterer, 28, was a fourth-round selection, No. 71 overall, by the Columbus Crew SC in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. He played in one game with the Crew, that being a fourth-round U.S. Open Cup against the Chicago Fire in 2018.

He was loaned to the Portland Timbers in 2021, registering two shutouts in three starts.

Ketterer spent three seasons with El Paso Locomotive FC in the USL Championship. He registered 30 shutouts in 82 matches from 2019-21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.