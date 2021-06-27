MONTREAL — CF Montreal have signed Icelandic centre-back Robert Thorkelsson through the end of the 2023 season, with options for the following two years.

The Major League Soccer club announced the move Sunday and said it will be confirmed upon reception of his international transfer certificate and medical examination.

The 19-year-old defender has played with Breidablik Kopavogur in Iceland's first division since 2020. He appeared in 26 games and scored two goals, while also starting a UEFA Europa League game against Rosenborg on Aug. 27.

Thorkelsson has represented Iceland at the youth level since 2018, including two games in the UEFA U21 Euro qualifying tournament in 2020 and in the UEFA U21 Euro tournament in 2021.

"When Luis Binks left for Bologna, we had to add a player to the roster and Robert has a similar profile," CF Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release.

"We are happy with the deal we have with him. Despite his young age, he has first-team experience in Iceland, in Europa League and with the national team."

Montreal returns to action Saturday against Inter Miami at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedJune 27, 2021.