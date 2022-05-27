CF Montreal unveiled its new logo on Friday.

The design will be the new badge for the club beginning with the 2023 season.

The logo features a fleur-de-lys and the club's traditional black-and-blue striped colour scheme along with 1993, the year the club was established as the Montreal Impact. The stripes are meant as a callback to the 1994 season, the year in which the Impact captured their first title with the American Professional Soccer League championship.

Club owner and chairman Joey Saputo said the new look is a culmination of several months of planning.

“A few months ago, we began to reflect on our identity, as well as our logo, and concluded that a realignment was necessary," Saputo said in a statement. "The employees, fans, and partners we met clearly expressed their desire to reinstate certain elements that have marked the club's history and are at the heart of our identity. We heard them loud and clear, and we are proposing a logo that meets those requests.”

The club rebranded as Club de Foot Montreal in 2021.