The Canadian Football League gave their approval to all nine teams to open their facilities to local players on Thursday, provided it is permitted by their respective provincial and municipal health authorities.

The CFL sent a memo to all teams outlining the first phase of a return to training.

The letter “hereby permits the reopening of your fitness facilities for your local players to participate in individual training and receive medical treatment, under the following conditions: (1) The reopening of your facility is permitted by your local provincial and municipal public health authorities; and (2) Your club implements and complies with a “Return to Train” protocol for your fitness facility, which contains provisions at least as stringent as the provisions of the attached guidance document.”

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Tuesday they would be opening their facilities on Thursday.