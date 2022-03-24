What impact, if any, will the USFL Draft have on the CFL this season?

The Canadian Football League will hold a game again in Atlantic Canada this summer, as TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports that Wolfville, Nova Scotia's Raymond Field will host a matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts on July 16.

It will be the league's first game back in Atlantic Canada in three years. The CFL's 2020 edition of Touchdown Atlantic in Halifax between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders was cancelled - along with the entire season - due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raymond Field, located at Acadia University, has a capacity of about 3,000 fans.

The previous four Touchdown Atlantic games were held in Moncton, N.B. In 2019, the Montreal Alouettes defeated Toronto 28-22 before 10,126 spectators at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium.

It will be the fourth Touchdown Atlantic appearance for the Argos, who played in the inaugural contest - a 16-16 exhibition tie with Hamilton in 2005.

Files from The Canadian Press were used for this report.