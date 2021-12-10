The 2021 CFL Awards ceremony is underway from Hamilton. Follow along on TSN.ca for the winners.

Williams wins Most Outstanding Rookie

BC Lions linebacker Jordan Williams has been named the CFL’s 2021 Most Outstanding Rookie.

The 27-year-old was drafted first overall in the 2020 CFL Draft and recorded 92 defensive tackles five special teams tackles, one sack, and one interception in his first season. Williams recorded six tackles and one sack in his CFL debut.

His 92 tackles shattered the previous record for a Canadian rookie of 75, set by Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea.

He is the first Lions player to win since Solomon Elimimian in 2010.

Bryant wins Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman

Winnipeg Blue Bombers veteran Stanley Bryant has been named the CFL’s 2021 Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman.

Bryant, 35, has won the award for the third time in his 11 CFL seasons. He is the first player in league history to win the award three times.

Van Zeyl wins Jake Gaudaur Veteran’s Award

Hamilton Tiger-Cats lineman Chris Van Zeyl has been awarded the 2021 Jake Gaudaur Veteran’s Award, which annually recognizes a Canadian CFL player who demonstrates the attributes of Canada’s veterans: strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship, and contribution to Canadian communities.

The award has been presented since 2010 and is named in honour of Jake Gaudaur a Second World War veteran and longest-serving commissioner in NFL history.

The previous winners of the award:

2019: Martin Bédard (MTL)

2018: Rolly Lumbala (BC)

2017: Luc Brodeur-Jourdain (MTL)

2016: Matt Black (TOR)

2015: Jeff Perrett (MTL)



Commissioner's Award

Hamilton nurse Sara May has been presented with the 2021 Commissioner's award. for her service to the Hamilton and Halton community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.



Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award

The Canadian Football League's Chief Medical Officers, Drs. Bob McCormack and Dhiren Naidu, have been honoured with the Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award for 2021.