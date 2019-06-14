A Canadian Football League source told TSN’s Farhan Lalji the league now believes Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence should have been ejected from the game for his hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Zach Collaros.

There is a 25-yard rough play penalty that comes with an ejection, but on what was just the fourth play of the season, it was decided the 25-yard roughing the passer penalty, which does not come with an ejection, was enough.

Referee Andre Proulx initially called a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty before consulting with the command centre and upgrading the call to a Grade 2, 25-yard roughing the passer penalty.

There will be a hearing in the coming days when the league will determine if Lawrence will receive supplementary discipline, which could include a suspension.