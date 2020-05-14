2h ago
CFL, CFLPA have discussed hub-city plan
The CFL and its players' association have discussed the possibility of playing in two hub cities for the 2020 season, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
TSN.ca Staff
The league was originally set to open its season in June, but like many professional sports leagues have had to put their plans on hold as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The viability of the league has also come into question with CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie proposed up to $150 million in financial assistance.
Lalji says a hot button issue has become whether or not US players would be eligible for Canadian government assistant should the 2020 season be cancelled.