21m ago
CFL, PA form committees for return to play
The Canadian Football League and CFL Players' Association have formed sub-committees for return to play, CBA issues, and other issues according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
TSN.ca Staff
3 Downs: Reasons for optimism for the CFL's return
The Canadian Football League and CFL Players' Association have formed sub-committees for return to play, CBA issues, and other issues according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
"CFL and CFLPA have formed sub-committees for return to play, CBA issues and 2-3 other working groups, as they work towards a hopeful 2020 season," Lalji reported. "One-on-one conversations with government officials will continue throughout the week."
"The final ask is not expected to happen in a large formal hearing."
The CFL and CFLPA are working together on their request for funding from the federal government.