The Canadian Football League and CFL Players' Association have formed sub-committees for return to play, CBA issues, and other issues according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

#CFL & #CFLPA have formed sub-committees for return to play, CBA issues & 2-3 other working groups, as they work towards a hopeful 2020 season. 1on1 convos with gov’t officials will continue throughout the week. The final “ask” is not expected to happen in a large formal hearing — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 16, 2020

"CFL and CFLPA have formed sub-committees for return to play, CBA issues and 2-3 other working groups, as they work towards a hopeful 2020 season," Lalji reported. "One-on-one conversations with government officials will continue throughout the week."

"The final ask is not expected to happen in a large formal hearing."

The CFL and CFLPA are working together on their request for funding from the federal government.