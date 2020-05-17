The Canadian Football League and CFL Players' Association have formed sub-committees for return to play, CBA issues, and other issues according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

"CFL and CFLPA have formed sub-committees for return to play, CBA issues and 2-3 other working groups, as they work towards a hopeful 2020 season," Lalji reported. "One-on-one conversations with government officials will continue throughout the week."

"The final ask is not expected to happen in a large formal hearing."

The CFL and CFLPA are working together on their request for funding from the federal government.