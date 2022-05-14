CFL, CFLPA getting closer to deal but no MOU signed yet

TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji tweeted Saturday afternoon that the Canadian Football League and the CFL Players' Association are getting closer to a deal though no memorandum of understanding has been signed yet.

The latest memo from @CFLPA to @CFL. I’ve heard from a few sources that the two sides are getting closer to a deal but a MOU has not been signed yet. As players begin physicals with their teams, bargaining continues & additional updates expected later today. @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/7qAwrGzfqV — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 14, 2022

Lalji adds that as players begin physicals with their teams, bargaining between the two sides continues and additional updates are expected later on Saturday.

The current collective bargaining agreement expires on Saturday at midnight with training camps scheduled to open the following day.

The CFLPA sent the following email to its membership on Saturday:

"After negotiating with the CFL into the late evening last night, we are continuing our discussions to obtain an agreement. As you begin to report, we understand that today, you will be taking part in medical evaluations and a logistical meeting. There should be no requirements for any additional (positional) meetings or obligations from the club. We will continue to update you on today's progress, and we plan to update the team player reps later today. If you have any questions, please continue to discuss with your player representative and locker room leadership," the email read.

The 2022 CFL season is scheduled to open on June 9 with pre-season action getting underway on May 23.