The Canadian Football League and CFL Players' Association are getting on the same page regarding guaranteed contracts for players and ultimately the 2020 CFL season will come down to if the league secures the $30 million loan from the federal government, TSN's Farhan Lalji reported.

I'm also being told that there are no significant hurdles left between the league and federal health authorities on the league's hub plan. Just waiting for final sign off. Government loan won't come before that. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 14, 2020 Lalji added there are no significant hurdles left between the league and federal health authorities concerning the CFL's hub city plan. The league is just waiting for a final sign off, and the government loan won't come before that, per Lalji.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor confirmed the report and added the CFLPA communicated to its members that progress is being made.

The league and Players' Association are still trying to come to agreement on a collective bargaining agreement that would lead to a shortened six-game season this year. The season, if it goes ahead, would be played with Winnipeg serving as the hub city.

Some CFL players have already said they would not play in 2020, even if the two sides agree to a shortened season, led by last year's Most Outstanding Player Brandon Banks.