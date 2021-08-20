The Canadian Football League and CFL Players' Association met on Friday to discuss unvaccinated individuals and their ability to travel in Canada, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor tweets.

The Return To Play committee (CFL and CFLPA) met today to discuss potential implications of fall flight ban on unvaccinated individuals. PA will discuss internally this weekend. Parties hoping for clarification from government, such as whether this will apply to charter flights. — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 21, 2021

"PA will discuss internally this weekend. Parties hoping for clarification from government, such as whether this will apply to charter flights," Naylor added.

Last Friday, the Canadian federal government announced in a news release that individuals travelling by plane within Canada must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to board.

The government adds that "passengers on interprovincial trains, and passengers on large marine vessels with overnight accommodations, such as cruise ships" will also be required to receive the vaccine in order to travel domestically.

The league and players' union do not require a COVID-19 vaccine to participate in team activities.