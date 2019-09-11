Ambrosie to meet with potential buyers for Lions on Friday

Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie will be in Vancouver on Friday to meet with a number of groups interested in buying the BC Lions, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Commissioner @RandyAmbrosie will be in Vancouver Friday to meet a number of groups interested in purchasing @BCLions. He will present his vision for @cfl including 2.0. From there they will look for formal offers with hopes of completing a sale by end of 2019 @TSN1040 @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/fakVLzMeGE — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) September 12, 2019

Ambrosie will present his vision for the league, including CFL 2.0, to the prospective buyers at the meeting.

They will then look for formal offers to purchase the team with the hopes of completing the sale by the end of 2019.

BC Lions president Rick LeLacheur revealed on TSN Radio 1040 in August that owner David Braley told him at the beginning of the year that he was ready to sell the team.

Braley has owned the Lions since 1997.