1h ago
Ambrosie to meet with potential buyers for Lions on Friday
Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie will be in Vancouver on Friday to meet with a number of groups interested in buying the BC Lions, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.
TSN.ca Staff
Ambrosie will present his vision for the league, including CFL 2.0, to the prospective buyers at the meeting.
They will then look for formal offers to purchase the team with the hopes of completing the sale by the end of 2019.
BC Lions president Rick LeLacheur revealed on TSN Radio 1040 in August that owner David Braley told him at the beginning of the year that he was ready to sell the team.
Braley has owned the Lions since 1997.