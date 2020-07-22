1h ago
CFL continues discussions with federal government over financial aid
The Canadian Football League continues to be in conversation with the federal government over financial aid for a shortened 2020 season, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor, who added the league was never under the impression federal aid would come from the Heritage Ministry.
TSN.ca Staff
Sport Canada not prepared to offer CFL Funding
Naylor's report came after Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said Wednesday that Sport Canada does not provide funding to profit-independent leagues when asked about funding for the CFL.
"We understand that for many Canadians professional sport is a facet of their daily life and we certainly respect that," he said. "Through Sport Canada, our government funds amateur and youth programs across the country.
"Sport Canada does not provide funding for profit-independent leagues or those outside of Football Canada's mandate. We encourage organizations in need of assistance to talk to their financial institution and to see what options are available to them."
Guilbeault later confirmed on Twitter the government is still in discussions with the league.
