CFL Draft Profile: Schaffer-Baker is the best prospect no one is talking about
The Guelph Gryphons receiver didn’t appeared in the CFL Scouting Bureau rankings and 19 other receivers in this draft class posted more receiving yards last season. But rankings and statistics can be misleading. Game film and tape measures, on the other hand, don’t lie; and those tools paint a very different picture.
CFL Scouting Bureau Spring Ranking: NR
2019 Stats (Guelph Gryphons - U SPORTS)
|GP
|Rec
|Yd
|TD
|7
|22
|364
|3
Duane Forde on Kian Schaffer-Baker
The CFL Scouting Bureau has released three sets of draft prospect rankings since September and Guelph Gryphons receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker hasn’t appeared in any of them. 19 other receivers in this draft class posted more receiving yards last season than Schaffer-Baker. He wasn’t even invited to the league’s National Combine.
But rankings and statistics can be misleading. Game film and tape measures, on the other hand, don’t lie; and those tools paint a very different picture. At 6’3” and 205 lbs., Schaffer-Baker possesses prototypical size for a CFL slotback. Athletically, he’s among the most explosive players in the entire class, regardless of position and has a 40-inch vertical to prove it. And he’s not just a combine guy, he exploits those physical assets on the field to make more tough catches than any receiver available. In last spring’s U SPORTS East-West Bowl, a competition featuring many of the top prospects in the Class of 2020, he led all receivers with five catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. Simply put, Schaffer-Baker is the best player in the draft that no one is talking about.